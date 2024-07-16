Evan Mobley Increasingly Likely to Ink Extension

It is looking more and more likely that Evan Mobley will sign a contract extension sometime soon. Brian Windhorst first reported that a rookie scale extension could be in the works for the promising power forward. Mobley would join Scottie Barnes, Franz Wagner, and Cade Cunningham in the latest list of young up-and-coming players who have received extensions this summer.

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers coming into this offseason. However, things have worked out for them as they signed Donovan Mitchell to an extension and have retained their “core four,” so far this summer. The organization seems to have a vision and extending Evan Mobley would be the next step in solidifying their future plans.

Evan Mobley Likely to Sign Contract Extension

Evan Mobley’s Impact and Potential

While Evan Mobley may not be a household name, he is certainly one of the better young players in today’s NBA. He has taken steps to improve his offensive production and has always been a solid defender. He and Jarrett Allen form one of the best frontcourt duos in the league from a rim-protection standpoint. Despite questions about the two meshing, Allen and Mobley are certainly a defensive nightmare for some offenses.

This past postseason showed that Mobley could be ready to take the next step offensively. During the playoffs, he tallied 16.0 points, 9.3 total rebounds, 2.2 blocks per game, and a field goal percentage of 55.5 percent. This was a major improvement from his previous playoff performance the season before where Mobley only averaged 9.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field. The team feels as if Mobley is ready to take the next step in his development and are hopeful that he can develop into a reliable co-star.

Can he Eventually Develop Into a Secondary Star?

The jury is still out on Evan Mobley’s ceiling. However, last year showed there was a reason the Cavaliers selected him with the third overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Last season, Mobley recorded 15.7 points, 9.4 total rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game. He also logged a defensive rating of 109 to go along with a defensive box plus/minus rating of 2.0, a career-best. If Evan Mobley can continue to make these strides as a two-way player, then he will eventually become a solid co-star alongside Donovan Mitchell. On top of that, his possible extension will be more than worth it in the long-run.