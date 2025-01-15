This past Monday night was the second game in four days in which Zach Edey faced Steve Adams on the floor, a player who has traded out to Houston this past summer after three seasons in Memphis. It didn’t take the rookie too long to realize something most players know about the 11-year veteran.

“He’s pretty strong,” the young big man said after their second clash at the Toyota Center. Before Zach even went pro, he was always very outspoken about praising Adams as one of the centers he’s always admired and used as a role model when playing basketball.

However, following the Rockets’ recent 120-118 win against the Grizzlies, it was Steven’s turn to talk about this year’s potential Rookie of the Year recipient. “Really good potential,” the veteran said about the young athlete. “Obviously, limitless. He’s just young. He has to learn this game of the NBA.”

Why Steven Adams says Grizzlies rookie Zach Edey has 'limitless' potential in NBA https://t.co/Y4EZ4zKC9Y — CA Sports (@memphissports) January 14, 2025

Even though Edey ended the game with just two points and seven rebounds before fouling out after competing during a little more than 23 minutes, he was a team-high plus-11 when playing. Houston finished the game with a win but things weren’t easy when he rookie was on the floor.

Adams was the first to say that he didn’t believe Zach’s fouls will be too much of a concern during his time as a player. He used himself as an example, because during his first campaign as a full-time NBA starter in Oklahoma City, he averaged a career-high 3.2 fouls per contest.

“I think that’s what is getting him in trouble,” said the Houston center, who ended the match with two points, seven rebounds and zero fouls committed in 13 minutes. “It’s just a faster game. He’ll get that stuff down.”

Steven remembers thriving back when Desmond Bane, Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. were in the starting lineup with him, three players who happened to be the team’s leading scorers this season. He believes that playing off of them will be fundamental for Edey’s development.

“It’s just discovering your own chemistry,” Adams explained. “Whoever the scorers are, I try to make their life as easy as possible. That’s what he’s got to do as well. You got to start somewhere and kind of build out. Because he is on a good team, roles are already filled, so he’s got to fill a role.”