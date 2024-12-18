In what still remains a mystery, Janis Timma suddenly died after falling off a building in Russia. The former basketball player, who was only 32-years-old at the time of his death, had been drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies with the 60th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.

While the basketball world mourns his passing and the police investigate how his death unfolded, his former clubs and teammates have released statements in his honor. For example, NBA Champion Kristaps Porzingis was in shock after hearing the news.

“Oh nooo, please tell me it’s not true,” wrote the Celtics center, who has also his teammate in the Latvian national squad. “Human connection is the cornerstone of our mental health. Please, let’s look after one another. Rest in peace, JT.”

RIP JANIS TIMMA

Timma, who also spent time playing with the Lakeland Magic in the G-League, also competed some games in the NBA Summer League with Orlando. The This Tuesday, the Florida franchise released a statement to mourn his passing.

“We are saddened to learn of the tragic death of Janis Timma, who was a member of Orlando’s Summer League team in 2021 and spent time with Lakeland (now Osceola) of the NBA G League in 2021-22,” the Magic shared. “Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and all that were close to him.”

According to reports from Europe, the athlete fell from a Moscow apartment complex on his ex-wife’s birthday. His body was then discovered in the stairway entrance of the building and for now, his death has been ruled as suicide. However, a phone with a message from his ex-wife was reportedly found next to his body.

Anna Sedokova, his former partner, posted about the news on social media and asked followers to keep the story to themselves to protect their son from any misinformation or rumors. “I beg you very much,” said the Ukrainian singer and actress.

“I’ve wondered my whole life how people who have something like this happen to them can still post stories and now, I’m asking you very strongly – I have a child, he’s small, he doesn’t need to know any of this,” she wrote. “I just have to save my child from this information. If you can, please keep it to yourself.”