As Philadelphia currently sit in the Eastern Conference’s 11th spot with a 19-27 record, they are set to miss playoff action unless that can finally find their feet in this 2024-25 competition. While there are many reasons behind this failure, many believe that Joel Embiid’s recurrent absences set the tone for their poor season so far.

One who recently pointed the blame towards the Sixers big man was Matt Barnes, who blasted the former league MVP on the All The Smoke Unplugged podcast.“I think Embiid set the tone early, you know what I mean?” he said. “And for this team—if he’s your guy, and he has a franchise, obviously, one of the greatest players of all time-type talent—but I think his mentality is (expletive) up, bro.”

The 2017 NBA champion with the Warriors explained why Embiid has been such a disappointment this campaign. “His mind isn’t where it needs to be,” he said. “The grind isn’t where it needs to be. It doesn’t match the talent. The God-given talent—the grind doesn’t match it. I don’t think the mindset matches it.”

This Joel Embiid stat 🤯 In 846 possible games, he has missed 400 through injury 😳 pic.twitter.com/rfYDAJqm3V — Pubity Sport (@pubitysport) January 31, 2025

He then added: “And if your star player is on some ‘Hey, I’m late every time, I’m not playing, I don’t really know what’s going on’ type (expletive), then obviously, that affects the team.”

Of the 46 matches the 76ers have played so far, Joel has only competed in 13 go them, posting a relatively mediocre 7-6 record during these games. Nevertheless, the veteran center has averaged an impressive 24.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per contest.

The former NBA player doesn’t only think the team’s main star is to blame, as he also considers that Paul George has played his worst basketball in years ever since he landed in Philadelphia.

“My brother PG—he got that big deal there, but he struggled at times trying to find his rhythm,” Barnes shared in disbelief. “It’s nuts, you know what I mean? ‘Cause he’s better than that. But you know, he’s gotta be able to find his rhythm.”

The former Clippers star has also struggled with injuries this season, really missing a total of 16 games. However, his faults aren’t just physical, as his performances have been underwhelming so far this campaign. George has averaged just 17.1 points per match, which is his lowest scoring average in a decade.