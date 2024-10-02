Former NBA player Jeremy Lamb, who announced his retirement from the league in August after a 10-year career, is dating Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive’s daughter, Anjali. Lamb’s girlfriend also happens to be the former general manager of the Stockton Kings, the organization’s G League affiliate.

Jeremy Lamb, Anjali Ranadive shared photos of their romance on Instagram earlier this week

According to TMZ Sports, the new couple went public with their relationship in an Instagram post on Monday. Lamb and Ranadive shared a photo of them kissing as they played with wolf dogs. The images were taken to help promote Anjali’s Jaws and Paws wolf-dog sanctuary.

Anjali served as the Stockton Kings’ G.M. from June 2023 until she resigned earlier this year in January. At the time, it was reported she stepped away from the position to pursue other ventures. It’s unclear whether the two started dating while Lamb was a member of the organization.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Lamb joined Sacramento via a trade in February 2022. He played in just 17 games off the bench in the 2021-22 season. Lamb was waived a year later, and he was brought back to join Stockton in November. The former first-rounder played with the G League team until he had a season-ending injury back in March.

Lamb, 32, was selected 12th overall by the Houston Rockets in the 2012 NBA draft out of UConn. In October that same year, the Oklahoma City Thunder dealt him to Houston in the James Harden trade package.

Lamb announced his retirement after playing in nearly 600 career NBA regular-season games

In 573 career NBA regular-season games (136 starts) across 10 seasons, Jeremy Lamb averaged 10.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 20.8 minutes per game. Plus, he shot 43.9% from the floor, 34.2% from 3-point range, and 85.7% at the free throw line.

During the 2018-19 season with the Charlotte Hornets, Lamb averaged career highs of 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 28.5 minutes per game. In 79 contests (55 starts), the UConn product also shot 44% from the field and 34.8% from deep.

In Charlotte’s 129-111 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 20, 2017, Jeremy Lamb recorded a career-high 32 points on 11-of-17 (64.7%) shooting from the floor, 2-of-2 (100%) from beyond the arc, and 8-of-10 (80%) at the foul line.

Furthermore, Lamb announced his retirement in August after 10 seasons (2012-22) in the league.

“Basketball has been good to me throughout my entire life, so this decision didn’t come easy, but I have decided to retire from the game that has given me everything,” Lamb shared in the Instagram post.