Ex-Rockets AJ Griffin reveals he retired young from NBA ‘to follow Jesus’

About a month ago, it was first reported by The Athletic’s Kelly Iko and Shams Charania that a 21-year-old NBA player was seriously considering to step away from basketball and “giving up a significant portion of the $3.9 million he was owed for the upcoming 2024-25 season, per a team source.” After completing a buyout in Houston, AJ Griffin has opened up about his decision.

The young athlete was waived by the Rockets on September 20 after being traded from the Hawks and received a $250,000 contract buyout, according to the Houston Chronicle. First, there was some ambiguity over the news, but now he’s specified his reasons saying he “gave up basketball to follow Jesus.”

AJ is set to become a minister. “I gave up basketball to follow Jesus,” Griffin said. “And I know that in a lot of people’s eyes, that seems like — it seems like a loss in the world’s eyes. But, I just want to let you guys know that I’m super excited because I truly get to serve God.”

“You know, with my full Yes, and I feel like letting go of basketball is allowing me to, you know, go into full-time ministry and truly serving the Lord with all my heart — with all my time too, as well,” he added. “So, I’m just excited to see where that leads me.”

Griffin appeared in five games for the Houston club during Summer League this year and also participated in voluntary workouts. However, league insider Charania reported that “as training camp edged closer, Griffin’s appearances — and communication with the organization — diminished.”

Both the player and his former club were “preparing for his departure from the game.” The Athletic‘s reporter then added that the Rockets “understand that his personal life takes priority and have offered their support.”

The 21-year-old played two seasons in Atlanta before coming to this trascendental decision in his career, in which he averaged 7.5 points, 1.9 rebound and 0.8 assists in 92 NBA matches, marked by 44.7% shots in from field goals.

Despite Losing Griffin Last Week, Team Owner Tilman Fertitta strongly Believes Rockets Have The NBA’s Deepest Roster

You could say that the Rockets are coming off a pretty quiet summer, and felt they did enough by adding Aaron Holiday in free agency and landing the No 3 overall pick in the NBA Draft lottery, which earned them a potential superstar Reed Shepard, the former Kentucky guard who has Houston fans very excited.

Nevertheless, this hasn’t kept their team owner Tilman Fertitta from praising his team, who showed immense improvement last season, after several years trapped in the Western Conference’s basement. According to the Rockets governor, no other squad compares to their depth entering this 2024-25 campaign.

“There’s no deeper team in the NBA than us,” he assured reporters this past Tuesday, as he received the press in the franchise’s newest training facility. “We’re expecting a great year.”

And, well, if you take a look at their squad, you could say that Houston roster runs deep, especially with a starting five that includes Jalen Green, Javari Smith Jr., Fred VanVleet, Alperen Sengun and Dillon Brooks. Their second unit is pretty impressive as well, with players like Amen Thompson, Cam Whitmore, Jeff Green and of course, Sheppard.