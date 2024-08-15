Fanatics Fest NYC to Feature Kevin Durant, Derek Jeter, Tom Brady & Other Athletes

The first ever Fanatics Fest NYC, a Comic Con-like sports festival, will feature sports legends including Kevin Durant, Derek Jeter, Tom Brady, and the Manning brothers at the Javits Center in New York City this weekend from Aug. 16 through Aug. 18.

Sports fans at Fanatics Fest NYC this weekend will be able to meet active professional athletes, retired legends

Over three days, fans will be able to meet and ask for autographs from some of the greatest athletes of all time. Sports fans are also invited to visit the dozens of panels at the event and purchase merchandise to support their favorite teams and athletes.

Other NBA legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kevin Garnett, Allen Iverson, and Julius Erving will be at the event. NFL Hall of Famers Ray Lewis, Barry Sanders, and Jerry Rice will be there as well.

“I walked into Comic Con … and thought this thing is insane… there’s quarter of a million people dressed in costumes,” Michael Rubin, CEO of Fanatics, told The New York Post.

First look at Fanatics Fest 🤯🤯 – still so much to do but this is going to be insane!! 36 hours out let’s go! pic.twitter.com/WHXQULoLDi — Michael Rubin (@michaelrubin) August 15, 2024

“And I thought, ‘How do we do this for sports?’” he added. “I literally called the guy who ran comic con New York and said come do a Fanatics Festival for me.”

To make his dream a reality, Rubin convinced Lance Fensterman, the president of ReedPop — the largest producer of pop culture events in the world — to work with him and run Fanatics Events.

The New York Comic Con is an annual New York City fan convention held by ReedPop. It is dedicated to Western comics, graphic novels, anime, manga, video games, cosplay, toys, movies, and television.

Moreover, the NYC Comic Con was first held on Feb. 24, 2006. With over 200,000 in attendance, it is North America’s most attended fan convention. In addition to hosting the first Comic Con, the Big Apple is now the home of Fanatics’ sports festival.

“I want to create the best sports gathering in the world,” Rubin said.

About 50,000 sports fans are expected to attend this weekend’s event

An estimated 50,000 sports fans are expected to attend this weekend’s Fanatics Fest. Ticket prices range from $50 to $8,990. Of course, the more expensive passes grant fans reserved seating, line skips for autographs, exclusive meet and greets with athletes, and limited-edition trading cards.

Despite the high-dollar value for those tickets, this will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for sports fans.

During Fanatics Fest, Stephen A. Smith will also be recording a podcast, and ESPN will be broadcasting live. Every major sports commissioner, including the NBA’s Adam Silver and the NFL’s Roger Goodell, will be on panels.

Furthermore, exclusive sports memorabilia company Topps, which is owned by Fanatics, will be advertising limited-edition products, including a special collection from rapper Travis Scott.

New item being offered first at Fanatics Fest this weekend in NYC. It's the Lids x Topps Chase Box. Includes 3 hats and a 3-player pack of Topps Chrome for $250. pic.twitter.com/lyKsEGeObt — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 14, 2024

On Saturday, fans will be able to meet Durant and Anthony Edwards ‍at the Emirates NBA Cup experience space. However, kids are encouraged to wear their favorite NBA jersey. In fact, this recommendation is for a better chance to hang out with both NBA stars.

According to The Post’s Lydia Moynihan, Fanatics is spending $10 million for multiple activities at the event, including a WWE experience that will allow fans the experience of making an entrance like a pro wrestler and a “kids zone,” where Tom Brady will pass footballs to young tots.

Additionally, show hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET on Friday and Saturday. Meanwhile, Sunday’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET.

The full list of athletes and rappers is on the Fanatics Fest web page.