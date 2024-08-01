Former Magic Forward Chuma Okeke Signs Deal With Knicks

Ex-Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke agreed to a contract with the New York Knicks on Thursday, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Okeke, who will turn 26 on Aug. 18, was the No. 16 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft out of Auburn.

He spent his first four NBA seasons with Orlando. The Magic made Okeke an unrestricted free agent in June when they declined to give him a qualifying offer.

Through 189 career regular-season games (55 starts), he has averaged 6.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 20.3 minutes per game while shooting 38.3% from the floor, 31.8% from 3-point range, and 78.9% at the foul line.

The New York Knicks have agreed to a deal with Chuma Okeke, league sources told @hoopshype. Okeke averaged 6.3 points and 3.7 rebounds in 20.3 minutes in four seasons with the Orlando Magic. At 25 years old, the former 16th pick of the 2019 NBA Draft has potential untapped upside pic.twitter.com/ZWkWNMnc6p — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) August 1, 2024

In 47 games (eight starts) with Orlando last season, he averaged career lows of 2.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.2 steals, and just 9.2 minutes per game.

Okeke also shot career lows of 28% from beyond the arc and 57.1% at the free throw line. His player efficiency rating (6.9) and true shooting percentage (46.5%) were his worst as well.

Chuma Okeke averaged career-high numbers with the Orlando Magic in the 2021-22 season

The 2021-22 season with the Magic was his best NBA campaign, when he averaged career highs of 8.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.4 steals in 70 contests (20 starts).

He finished 17th in steals (97), 20th in defensive box plus/minus (1.5), and sixth in steal percentage (2.7%).

Okeke’s playing time might be limited again under New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau.

The Knicks have made a series of offseason moves to strengthen the roster that propelled them to the second-best record in the Eastern Conference last season at 50-32.

New Knick Chuma Okeke in the Garden January: 15 points

5-7 FG

4-5 three

Beat hottest team in NBApic.twitter.com/APMXzlK31m — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) August 1, 2024

However, Okeke will help provide much-needed depth to New York’s roster. The Knicks lost Isaiah Hartenstein and Alec Burks in free agency, and the team traded away Evan Fournier, Quentin Grimes, and Bojan Bogdanovic.