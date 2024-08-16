Ex-NBA player Gorgui Dieng is joining Hopewell 360, LLC, a Minnesota-based real estate developer, as the company’s Special Housing Advisor. Dieng, 34, is a developer of multi-tenant projects both in the Twin Cities and in his home country of Senega.

“The Hopewell 360 Building System utilizes a unique assembly process that incorporates dozens of state code-required building inspections and more than 80 quality assurance reviews,” Dieng said.

“As a result, buildings are constructed in half the time it takes for traditional stick frame construction. The Hopewell 360 building system is highly resilient for a wide range of climates and geographies.”

According to Hopewell 360’s website, the company’s structures are 80% built in a production facility, then installed at the site. This cuts build time in half compared to conventional processes.

This procedure helps provide high-quality living spaces with modern floor plans and attractive finishes. The manufacturing facility will operate on a “net zero energy” principle. Sweden is the No. 1 country for prefabricated homes with 80% being factory built.

In fact, Hopewell 360 believes modular construction plays an important role in the future of multi-tenant housing. The goal is to align real estate development with its precision-built, offsite construction process.

Gorgui Dieng joins Hopewell360 with shared focus on building environmentally sensitive housing at attainable rates

“We are thrilled to welcome Gorgui Dieng to Hopewell360. His fame as a former professional basketball player will help bring greater exposure to Hopewell360 beyond the Midwest capital and developer markets,” said Hopewell 360 founder and CEO TJ Hammerstrom. “Working together we fulfill our shared desire to serve communities, residents, developers, and investors.”

Additionally, every Hopewell360 living space includes app-based controls for building access, smart locks, lighting, temperature, and account management. Buyers will have high-speed internet service access along with EV charging stations on site for travel convenience.

Dieng, who played 6½ seasons (2013-20) with the Minnesota Timberwolves, has always had a passion for business and basketball. Growing up, he attended the Sports for Education and Economic Development (SEEDS) Academy in Thiès, Senegal. While at SEEDS, he reportedly had a 3.2 GPA.

“Gorgui Dieng and Hopewell 360 have matching core values,” said Jason Carter, modular construction veteran for Hopewell 360. “We apply the same principles to the operations as we do in building our products. For example, energy efficiency is a central benefit of all developers like Mr. Dieng.

“Hopewell 360 factories use solar panels to minimize its carbon footprint and generate the energy it needs for production. Our housing will also meet the new ZEHR energy standards by DOE.”

Founded in 2017, Hopewell 360 is located at 8600 France Ave. S, 190 in Edina, Minnesota.