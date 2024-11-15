Franz Wagner is trying to keep the Magic on track while Paolo Banchero is out

In 13 games this season, the Orlando Magic are 7-6. After their fifth game of the season, PF Paolo Banchero tore his right oblique. The all-star was injured at the beginning of November and will be reevaluated in four-to-six weeks. While Banchero is out, the Magic have turned to SF Franz Wagner to be their best offensive player.

To begin the 2024-25 season, Banchero was averaging (29.0) points per game for the Magic. With the big man out, Franz Wagner has taken on the duties of being the #1 scoring option. After a five-game skid for Orlando, they’ve won their last four in a row. Wagner has led Orlando in scoring in each of those four wins and their last seven played. They need him to continue playing well until Paolo Banchero can return from injury.

Franz Wagner is playing at an all-star level for the Magic while Paolo Banchero is out

Franz Wagner in his last five games: 28 pts, 8 reb, 6 ast

27 pts, 5 reb, 6 ast

23 pts, 4 reb, 7 ast

32 pts, 8 reb, 5 ast, 3 stl

29 pts, 3 reb, 6 ast pic.twitter.com/hshV9EVKQH — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) November 14, 2024



With the 8th pick in the 2021 NBA draft, the Magic selected Franz Wagner out of Michigan. The 23-year-old has started all 244 games he’s played for Orlando. As a scorer, Wagner has continued to grow in each season he’s played with the Magic. Through 11 games in 2024-25, Wagner is averaging (21.5) points per game. In the last eight games that Paolo Banchero has missed, Wagener is averaging (23.9) points per game. Orlando needs that type of production if they want to hand around in the East.

Wagner has scored at least 22 points in each of his last six games. The former first-round pick said he’s had to change his mentality on the type of shots he’s taking. He’s used to playing fundamental team basketball and working for the best shot. While Banchero is out, Wagner is being forced to take shots in the mid-range that he’s not used to. That’s part of growing as a player and this experience will only help Wagner in his professional career. On Friday, the Magic are at home to play the Philadelphia 76ers. They’ll look to keep their four-game win streak alive.