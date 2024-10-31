GG Jackson says teammates have been teaching ‘curse words’ to Yuki Kawamura

Ever since Yuki Kawamura signed a two-year contract in the NBA, he’s become a sensation around the Memphis camp. In a recent interview on Fan Duel TV’s Run It Back with his teammate GG Jackson, the young forward revealed that the locker room is teaching their new recruit some American slang, as the Japanese star doesn’t speak English.

“Some of the guys in the team are kind of a-holes, they’ve been teaching them curse words,” he said on the show, with co-hosts Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams all laughing out loud. “He don’t know what they mean, he don’t know how to place them. I taught him on God, on my Mama, and keeping it P.”

The forward, who was last season’s youngest player in the league, dedicated some words of praise for their newest teammate from Asia. “He’s like a sponge, trying to get all the information he can. He’s also a hell of a player,” GG assured.

Apparently, the live panel was also teasing GG because he attempted to do the interview from the bathroom, as he seemed to be perched on the toilet during the first segment. “Are you in the bathroom man?” Williams asked. “Is that the best spot you could find? Sitting on the toilet?”

Jackson returned after the commercial break and suddenly had relocated to another room, which seemed way more appropriate than a bathroom. However, the Fan Duel TV panel wasn’t gonna let him off the hook so easily, and kept bugging him as the interview restarted.

“Hold on, hold on, okay. GG Jackson is back on the show,” said Beadle, while her co-hosts kept laughing. “We will get to all things. But why the change of scenery? What just happened here?”

Even though the youngster never addressed the fact, he did reveal that his parents asked him to change rooms during the break. “Definitely got a text from Dad and Mom in the group chat to move. So I had to sprint downstairs real quick,” GG explained on Run It Back.

Jackson has been getting smoked by his teammates for saying that Wembanyama will eventually become the NBA GOAT

A couple of weeks ago, GG said something to the press that has been chasing him ever since. “This is gonna be very, very biased, but to me, he’s gonna be the greatest player to ever play the game in my opinion,” declared Jackson about Victor Wembanyama’s future, who is the current Rookie of the Year.

The Grizzlies sophomore admitted he didn’t always feel this way about the French sensation. “I was a hater when he came in,” he revealed. “I’m like, ‘He’s not too strong.’ But what does he do against bigger bigs? Just blow by ’em. I would say his handle isn’t that great and that they gonna poke it.”

The moment Wemby proved he could shoot from range, was when GG started to realize his rival’s potential. “Now, he’s doing Shammgods from the three-point line. I say he couldn’t shoot that good; fast break transition, pulling up from the three point line,” shared the Memphis forward.

If you watched the games Grizzlies played against the Spurs last season, in which GG’s team won 3-1, it is easy to understand why the 19-year-old has so impressed by the French center. In their third matchup, Wembanyama dropped 31 points, earned 16 rebounds and handed out 5 assists.