The entire summer there was a lot of uncertainty surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s future, as he was reluctant to sign his extension in Milwaukee. During many interviews, he kept saying he just wanted to play for a team who could win the NBA title, and after Damian Lillard was traded in, things started to look up for the Bucks.

The speculation is now long gone as the former No. 15 overall pick signed a massive three-year extension with the Wisconsin franchise worth $186 million.

“I’m ecstatic about Giannis signing his extension, he’s the best player in the world. Having him commit for a few more years is just amazing. But at the same time, what doesn’t change for us is the work,” said coach Adrian Griffin.

Breaking: Giannis Antetokounmpo has agreed on a three-year, $186 million contract extension, sources tell @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/xdzag1ZxvC — ESPN (@espn) October 23, 2023

The next day, the Greek international finally spoke to the press about his decision to remain a star for the Bucks, and admitted he didn’t even see the amount of money he was signing in his new contract, as he simply knew what he wanted.

“It was the first time in my NBA career I didn’t know the number of my contract,” Giannis shared. “I just signed it because I wanted to be here.”

He then further explained why he calls Milwaukee his home and wants to keep investing in the city. “Milwaukee is where I started my career, it’s our home, it’s where we’re raising our family, and it’s where I’m going to continue to work hard every day to make Bucks fans proud,” expressed Antetokounmpo.

Finally, he thanked his squad for the inspiration. “To my teammates and coaches, I will always be grateful to you for inspiring me to be my best every day,” he said.

Antetokounmpo chose LeBron James as the best player in NBA history, mostly due to his extensive and successful career

When asked about the best player in the history of the league, Giannis admitted that LeBron James is number one for him. Another physical and dominant player, just like him, the Bucks star is amazed by his longevity.

“Some guys might say he is No. 2, but other guys like me, I say he is No. 1, and he’s still going,” he said, placing the Lakers forward over Michael Jordan.

Check out ESPN’s panel of experts discuss Antetokounmpo’s bold take about the best NBA player in the video below:

The Greek Freak even went on to share how LeBron’s career has set the ‘blueprint’ of what he wants to achieve in his life.

“For 21 years, you never get in trouble, to be able to take in his family, protect this family, raise his kids the right way, you know, be happily married, all those things, it’s perfect,” he said. “He’s kind of like setting the blueprint for the rest of us to go forward. That’s what I want. I want to be able to do what I do on the court consistently, be good, be healthy, be available for my team.”