Giannis Antetokounmpo Marries Girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger

During an exclusive interview with People at a launch event in partnership with Degree on Monday, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo confirmed his marriage to wife Mariah Riddlesprigger.

Antetokounmpo, who turns 30 in December, said he married his longtime girlfriend in Greece surrounded by family members and friends. The 6-foot-11 forward was born and raised in Athens. He moved to the U.S. after being selected 15th overall by the Bucks in the 2013 NBA draft.

According to Sports Illustrated, the ceremony was held at the Costa Navarino resort near Pylos in the Peloponnese. The three-day event included a white dress party on Friday and a Nigerian-themed party on Saturday. Riddlesprigger, 32, and Antetokounmpo were wed in a “hybrid” Greek Orthodox and Catholic ceremony.

Per EuroHoops, among the 200 featured guests were Antetokounmpo’s former Bucks teammate Jrue Holiday, LeBron James, tennis legend Serena Williams, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Bucks forward Khris Middleton served as Antetokounmpo’s best man. Antetokounmpo and Riddlesprigger “always talked about” returning to Greece to have their wedding, according to People. This was a choice they decided on “as a couple,” the eight-time All-Star replied when asked why he and Riddlesprigger chose Greece.

“We were able to have all of the people that were close to us, our family,” he said. “Most of my teammates, Bucks teammates, ex-teammates… they were there. … Friends and business partners [were also in attendance]. My kids were there.”

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, wife Mariah Riddlesprigger are the parents of three children

Antetokounmpo and Riddlesprigger are the parents of three children: sons Maverick Shai and Liam Charles, and daughter Eva Brooke. “We had an incredible few days there together. We had fun,” Antetokounmpo recalled. “It was a celebration of our love. Now we’ve become one. And I’m happy that we did it. I feel like a lot of people had fun.”

The exact date they tied the knot is unknown. However, both Antetokounmpo and Riddlesprigger shared posts on Instagram from Greece in early September.

“The good life! Taking over my instagram again!!” the couple wrote in a joint post. “Sometimes you gotta pop out and show,” read the caption of another series of photos, featuring Riddlesprigger wearing a white dress.

Of course, the couple has been known to keep their personal lives private. Though, Giannis Antetokounmpo announced his engagement to Riddlesprigger during a press conference in September 2023.

While speaking about the couple’s volunteer work with the Milwaukee Diaper Mission, Antetokounmpo said, “Soon [I’m going] to be married to this beautiful woman next to me.”

Riddlesprigger could be seen wearing a large diamond ring on her left finger. No further details were shared.