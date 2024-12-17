Giannis Antetokounmpo has revealed his true ambitions for the NBA Cup this year, as the Greek Freak looks to build a legacy that his kids can look back on.

Bucks & Giannis Looking To Build Legacy

The NBA Cup final takes place on Tuesday night and while the prize money may motivate most of the players on the court, it is something that Giannis Antetokounmpo isn’t thinking about right now.

“Personally, I try not to think about the money. For the game, I love playing basketball…

“[It’s] creating more moments that I can remember. Creating more legacy for myself or something that my kids can look back to and say, ‘Damn, my dad was a bad motherf*cker when he used to play”, he continued.

Of course Giannis has already created a legacy for himself through his first 12 seasons in the NBA with Milwaukee, having been named MVP in both 2019 and 2020 and NBA champion in 2021 amongst other achievements.

The Bucks face off with OKC on Tuesday in the NBA Cup final and while Giannis may be confident coming into the game, his team is currently +175 underdogs to win according to the best online sportsbooks.

Despite being underdogs, the Bucks have won all six of their cup games so far in 2024 and it would be foolish to rule them out of contention.

🚨 IT’S CHAMPIONSHIP GAME DAY 🚨 🏆 NBA leading scorer Giannis (32.7 PPG) and the Bucks: 6-0 in tournament

🏆 Shai and the #1 in West Thunder: Top defense in NBA, seek 6th straight win The #EmiratesNBACup Championship tips off TONIGHT in Las Vegas at 8:30pm/et on ABC! pic.twitter.com/foXFQkMlRW — NBA (@NBA) December 17, 2024

Antetokounmpo Chasing LeBron James

With a win on Tuesday night Antetokounmpo could join LeBron James and become the only other player to be crowned MVP twice, Finals MVP and win the NBA Cup throughout his career.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s final, the Greek Freak acknowledged LeBron’s achievement from last season and credited the 39-year-old for ‘paving the way’ for him in this year’s cup.

“I go out there, try to compete, play at a high level and strive for continuous improvement. I believe that if you approach the game with that mindset, milestones like reaching the NBA Cup final or winning the championship will naturally fall into place,” added Antetokounmpo.

“LeBron kind of set the path for us, set the blueprint for us. We’ve just got to follow.”

Giannis has been strong throughout the Cup so far and he has led the way for Milwaukee averaging 31.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists in the competition.