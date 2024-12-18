Giannis Antetokounmpo has revealed he made a promise to Liam Robbins, who is on a two-way contract with the Bucks, before their NBA Cup victory on Tuesday night.

Giannis Reveals NBA Cup Promise He Made to Bucks Teammate Liam Robbins

The Milwaukee Bucks recovered from a difficult start to clinch the second annual NBA Cup on Tuesday night, edging out the in-form Oklahoma City Thunder.

The victory was in no small part thanks to a dominant performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo, whose triple-double of 26 points, 10 assists and a remarkable 19 rebounds was central to their second-half dominance.

Damian Lillard was also in fine form, posting 23 points along with four assists as a stout Bucks defense managed to shut out arguably the most dynamic offense in the NBA at the time of writing.

In winning the mid-season silverware, the Bucks players were the beneficiaries of over $500,000 in NBA Cup prize money.

Players on two-way contracts only received half of that amount, but as Giannis said pre-game, this remains a life-changing amount of money for some of the lesser paid roster members.

The NBA Cup MVP revealed that prior to the game, he promised two-way player Liam Robbins that he would push the Bucks to victory in order to buy him a house.

“We had this joke within the team about our two-way guy Liam,” Antetokounmpo said.

“That I promised him from the first cup game. I promised him, I said, ‘We’re going to go all the way and you’re going to get your house in Iowa.’

“So after every game I’m like, ‘Hey, one step closer to your house in Iowa.’ After the game, we went to the locker room and I saw smiles on their face.

“For me, as I was saying before the game and halftime, the money does not matter to me.

It never mattered. If it mattered to me, I wouldn’t be who I am, I wouldn’t keep on pushing myself to the limit to improve every single year.

“But, I understand that this is life-changing money to people.

I’m happy we’re able to give that to a lot of players within our team and not just players. The coaching staff, physios, and people that helped us win this trophy.”

Although Giannis has said the prize money matters little to him, he did go on to reveal what he plans to do with his winnings.

“I just got married. My wife is a little bit needy, so I might have to get a gift, it’s Christmas. I have also three kids. I gotta go Christmas shopping and have a kid on the way. Diapers are expensive, so the money is already gone.”