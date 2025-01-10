The second fan returns of this season’s NBA All Star voting saw Giannis and Nikola Jokic continue to dominate their respective conferences.

How Does NBA All Star Voting Work?

Although the NBA All Star format will experience an ambitious overhaul this season – which was born out of NBA Commissioner Adam Silver’s attempts to heal the reputation of the annual showpiece – the voting will remain the same.

As has been the case since 2017, All Star voting is split between fans, current players and a media panel. Fans make up 50% of the total voting, while the other half is split between player votes and pundits.

TNT’s Inside the NBA commentators and honorary team general managers Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will draft the line-ups, which will now include three teams, plus a Rising Stars team who will all compete across a three-game tournament.

The triple vote days are as followed:

Dec. 21

Dec. 25

Jan. 3

Jan. 10

Jan. 17

Jan. 20

Giannis and Jokic Headline Latest NBA All Star Voting

The second fan returns revealed much of the same, with Giannis and Nikola Jokic leading the frontcourt voting for their respective conferences.

This comes as no surprise with the pair currently occupying the NBA’s top two spots on the points scoring leaderboard.

Jokic registered back-to-back 40-point games to leapfrog Giannis, although the Bucks forward is putting up numbers that still have him well within the frame for a third MVP award of his career.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – who is the current MVP favorite according to NBA sportsbooks – tops the guards voting for the Westerns Conference, while LaMelo Ball leads the Eastern.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokić continue to lead their respective conferences in the second fan returns of #NBAAllStar Voting presented by AT&T. Fans account for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters. Players and a media panel account for 25% each. Next fan update:… pic.twitter.com/oQvm99AmE5 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 9, 2025

When is the 2025 NBA All-Star Game

Date: Sunday, Feb. 16

Sunday, Feb. 16 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venu: Chase Center, San Francisco

The new NBA All-Star tournament will take place at the home of the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, February 15.