Giannis trade rumours have taken an unexpected turn, with rumblings of interest from the Brooklyn Nets surfacing this week.

Rumours of a departure from the Milwaukee Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo were rife at the start of the season, with the franchise undergoing a major settling-in period.

They entered November with just two wins from a possible 10, and were staring down the barrel at a potential absence from the playoffs for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

That period spelled danger for the Bucks, who require Championship level performances in order to tie down their best players – not least two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

A one-team man throughout his 12-year NBA career up to this point, the 30-year-old has certainly enjoyed his fair share of success after storming to a Championship win four years ago.



Of course, the Bucks have managed to salvage their season – thanks in no small part to another MVP-level season from Giannis – but as he enters an important juncture in his career, his head could well be turned by interesting proposals from elsewhere.

NBA insider Marc Stein has indicated that the Brooklyn Nets could provide just that.

A franchise in need of a spark after missing the playoffs for the first time in six years, the Nets see Antetokounmpo as their “dream target” and are prepared to move for Giannis should a trade demand arrive in the future.

As the NBA trade deadline approaches, Brooklyn will more than likely be one of the teams cherry picking more future first-round picks with a view to locking down an All Star-level player – such as Giannis – in the very near future.

Although Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the new MVP favorite according to NBA sportsbooks, Giannis remains well within the mix as the Bucks shoot up into contention for an automatic playoff spot.

He is currently posting 31.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, six assists and a field goal percentage of 59.8 per-game this season.