Even though the OKC players and coach say that their winning formula is all about playing as a team, they’ve definitely depended on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the charge. The Thunder have now extended their nine-game-winning streak inspired by a 45-point display by their star guard.

The Canadian superstar tied his own-career high in points last night, as Oklahoma City beat Indiana 120-114 on the road. Shai made 15-of-22 shots from the floor, plus 4-of-5 from beyond the arc, and all 11 of his free throws while adding 7 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 blocks and one steal in a masterful and precise display.

“It’s the extra plays that put you over the edge,” Gilgeous-Alexander shared in his postgame interview. “We have a group of guys that are hungry to do whatever it takes to win and that’s why we win.”

SGA PULLS UP FOR 39 🔥 Puts OKC up 5 in the last minute on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/CBfnUnIFv5 — NBA (@NBA) December 27, 2024

However, he wasn’t the only one making strong contributions to their strong win over the Pacers, as Jalen Williams sunk 20 points and Isaiah Hartenstein posted 11 points and 13 rebounds for his 11th double-double of the campaign.

The Thunder are now leading the Western Conference standings with a 24-5 record, and continue to be on a roll despite having lost the NBA Cup final to the Bucks, which did not count against them as a regular-season mark.

“The main thing is it’s genuine,” Hartenstein said the victory. “We’re not coming in trying to fake something. We really all support each other. We’re not trying to put something on for the TV or for the world to see. We’re really supporting each other and I think that’s what makes it special.”

The Pacers, who are 15-16 in the Eastern Conference, were led by Andrew Nembhard and his 23 points. The Indiana team even took a 61-53 lead at half-time, before OKC struck late in the game with a 17-7 run for the win.

Despite Shai’s impressive end to the game, he admits they weren’t focused when the match began. “We didn’t get off to the start we wanted,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “But that’s what good teams do, play through situations and because we did that we got the W.”

The guard’s career-high 45 points included clutch shots from range and the free-throw line, to finally edge the Pacers 114 to 109. “It feels good, but that’s what the work is about,” he said.

“It went in because I took the shot. In the past, I probably would have gotten discouraged missing one and not shooting it, but I would like to think I’ve grown a bit, enough to trust in my work, take a shot, stay true to it and it paid off tonight,” the Canadian explained. “But it’s about continuing to push forward. I’m going to miss some and I’m going to make some. You’ve always got to stay shooting.”