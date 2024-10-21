Golden State extend Moses Moody on a 3-year, $39 million agreement

Just days before the start of this upcoming NBA campaign, the Warriors have finally reached an agreement with Moses Moody to continue his career in California. The guard has signed a three-year, $39 million rookie contract extension this Sunday, as it has been reported by his agent Rich Paul, CEO of Clutch Sports.

Both the player and organization had been negotiation throughout the summer and agreed on terms this weekend, as the player was about to start the last year on his original rookie deal, which he first inked when he was drafted with the No. 14 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

His coach Steve Kerr has been very outspoken about how impressed he is about Moody’s overall performances this preseason, as he’s convinced the athlete came into training camp with a new level of competitiveness. “He’s playing great,” he said. “He’s gotten so much better in so many ways. We’ve always loved his character, his work ethic. This is the most confidence he’s played with.”

The Warriors have signed Moses Moody to a 3-year, $39M rookie contract extension, per @ShamsCharania Worth it? pic.twitter.com/eAqgAhpyGB — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) October 21, 2024

According to the team’s tactician, Moses is preparing to contribute with “a big role for us,” during this campaign that’s about to unfold. “But so are a lot of other guys,” Kerr assured. “We’re sitting in that coaches room every day saying: ‘How are we going to play all these guys?’ Because they all deserve to play. I’ve asked all of them to play their hardest, make it difficult for us.”

This is precisely why the Warriors’ head coach has had problems trying to define his new starting five, as players like Kyle Anderson, De’Anthony Melton and Buddy Hield have stepped up in Klay Thompson’s absence, who is now playing for the Mavericks.

Other players who are defying Kerr’s consolidated starters, are Andrew Wiggins and second-year player Brandin Podzkiemski, who has only initiated two matches this preseason. The head coach is convinced that both of them can led the squad’s second unit.

“I have a sense of what I’m going to do but this is the most difficult decision-making I’ve ever had since I’ve been here in terms of who’s playing off the bench,” Steve shared on Sunday. “Like I’ve been saying, I’m comfortable playing every single guy in the rotation, and I can’t do that. I’m excited but I’m also not going to feel great on Wednesday when I leave a couple guys out.”

After suffering a small injury this preseason, Steph Curry is expected to be fully healed for the campaign opener in Portland this Wednesday

Important news arrived this Sunday night at the Golden State camp that means that fans can sleep without a worry, as Stephen Curry returned to practice fully healed and is expected to be ready for this week’s campaign opener against the Trail Blazers.

The all-time three-point leader missed one of the preseason matches due to a sprained right index finger, which he suffered last week. This is why the All-Star was seen earring a protective wrap on it during Tuesday’s contest against the Lakers, before he decided to tear it off midway through the game.

Despite some concern surrounding Dub Nation, everything seems to indicate that the two-time NBA MVP should be on the court in Portland this Wednesday for the season tip-off. His own coach also cleared the air after practice.

“I liked seeing Steph Curry scrimmage and being healthy,” Steve Kerr expressed after Sunday’s training session in Chase Center. “That was the main reason that we scrimmaged for as long as we did. So we got a good run, he got a good run.”