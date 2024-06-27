Golden State unveil secondary logo alongside new Statement Edition uniform

The Warriors have recently revealed a new skin ahead of the 2024-25 NBA campaign, as it was announced this Wednesday. The Bay Area club not only presented their Statement Edition uniform, but also unveiled a new secondary logo to further expand the Golden State colors and culture.

Created in collaboration with Silverstein Goodby & Partners Design, the new threads feature a W which somehow mimics a basketball net right after a ball has passed through it. The alternative logo will be presented on this Statement Edition skin, as well as have visibility on the belt buckle of the club’s Association and Icon uniforms.

The new attire will feature a black and grey colorway with elusive hints of Golden State’s traditional blue and gold identity. The Bay Bridge is also referenced on the threads, used as a cable that slops down to connect the jersey with the shorts, alongside textures that mimic the inner wires that support this famous bridge.

An extension of the Warriors

A bold impact. Our Statement Edition uniform is here ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/CydjQfbXUN — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 26, 2024

The Warriors Senior Vice President of Marketing explained the purpose behind this new skin. “We have the ability to redesign our Statement Edition uniform every three years, and we wanted to take full advantage of this unique opportunity.

“Aligning the launch of our new secondary logo with our 2024-25 Statement Edition uniform allowed us to highlight a new part of our core identity in a bold and exciting way,” Amanda Chin said this Wednesday.

The release also comes with various merchandise pieces, including a limited edition t-shirt and pullover, which you can now find as part of the collection designed by Benny Gold. The new garments can be bought online at shop.warriors.com or in-store at the Warriors Shop.

“The Warriors are widely considered to have the greatest shooting backcourt in the game’s history,” the designer expressed. “The new logo represents the team’s renowned style of play by combining a ‘W’ for Warriors with a net symbolizing 3-point shooting. The monogram is designed to resemble a basketball net and rim, with the slight arch in the ‘W’ giving the impression of a ball dropping through the net.”

Warriors are still trying to figure out what to do with Klay Thompson and Chris Paul, who await to be re-signed or dealt by another team

“We want him back,” Mike Dunleavy said, as the franchise continues to find the right formula through their negotiations to keep Klay in the Bay Area. However, the Warriors are facing a number of roster decisions this offseason as they hope to find their way back into championship contention.

Only problem is, Thompson’s situation is more a sentimental challenge for the Golden State front office, as he’s been a fundamental part of their historic run during this past decade.

Thompson’s fate isn’t the only one at stake in San Francisco, as the organization also must decide what will happen with Chris Paul, who has a $30 million non-guaranteed salary for the upcoming campaign. Golden State has until this Friday to waive him or pick up this option.

“We’re looking through everything,” Dunleavy revealed about the veteran guard’s situation. “A lot of options are still on the table in terms of keeping Chris. Obviously there’s a scenario where he gets waived … but I’d say everything is open.”