Monday night saw the Golden State Warriors’ biggest loss on home soil in 40 years as the Boston Celtics put them to the sword with a 125-85 victory.

One of the ugliest nights in Golden State’s recent history saw them fall to their heaviest home loss in the Steve Kerr era on Monday.

The gulf in class was abundantly clear throughout, as defending champions Boston danced and tip-toed their way through the Warriors defense with relative ease.

It was a clear marker of just how quickly things can move in the NBA – a team who had utterly dominated in terms of silverware just a few years ago now find themselves reeling from a painful, eye-opening loss.

The Celtics showed no mercy as they hurtled towards an inevitably big scoreline. The pre-game tale of the tape should have been an indicator as to what may transpire, but not may could have foreseen Golden State conceding 43 points in the third quarter alone.

Not only was it four-time NBA-winning manager Steve Kerr‘s worst home loss across a decade-long tenure, but the 40-point victory is the Warriors’ biggest loss at home since a 45-point defeat against the Dallas Mavericks in 1985.

The Warriors tonight: 85 Points

34% FG

26% 3PT

63% FT

“We’ve got to flush this one down the toilet and get ready for Sac,” said Kerr.

“We’ve been very competitive all year. Our guys have fought, but we’ve had a handful of these where we get blown out. These are demoralising.”

Jayson Tatum posted 20-plus points for the eight time in nine games, while a fruitful supporting cast of Kristaps Porzingis and Jaylen Brown added 18 points and 17 points respectively.

Of course, a state of injuries have de-railed the Warriors’ season – Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski and Kyle Anderson all sat out the contest while Draymond Green – who is under threat of being traded – suffered a calf strain prior to Monday’s drubbing.

The loss leaves Golden State on 21-21 for the season, 11th in a stacked Western Conference and a place outside the playoff spots.

According to NBA sportsbooks, they are still within the playoff frame at -110.

Biggest Losses in Warriors History

Although Monday’s loss was a tough pill to swallow for a franchise so accustomed to winning, it is far from their darkest day.

The 40-point loss puts it joint-24th for the biggest loss in Warriors history.