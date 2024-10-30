Grizzlies Convert Jay Huff From Two-Way Deal to Four-Year Deal

The Memphis Grizzlies appear to have found their backup big man. Jay Huff, usually a mainstay in the G League, has been a revelation to start the year. Huff spent last season with the Denver Nuggets usually logging “garbage time,” minutes. However, he seems to have unlocked a new level with the Memphis Grizzlies. Some forget that the seven-foot-one center has always had potential. He did win Defensive Player of the Year in the G League after all. In year four of his career, it appears as if he is ready for the “big leagues.” His impressive start to the new campaign has proven this sentiment to be true thus far.

Memphis Grizzlies Liking What They Have Seen From Jay Huff

Jay Huff’s Impact

Jay Huff has always had a high ceiling as a rim-protector. He is now putting it together and realizing his full potential. In the first four games of this season, Huff is averaging 1.8 blocks, 12.3 points per game, and a field goal percentage of 63.0 percent. The former Virginia product is also showing signs of life from beyond the arc. Huff is a 58.8 percent three-point shooter so far this season.

He is certainly having a career year which is a major reason the Grizzlies had no problem converting his contract to a standard four-year deal. For context, Huff has career averages of 3.5 points, 0.4 blocks, 0.5 assists, and 1.4 total rebounds per game while playing 6.8 minutes per game. One can argue he is finally being given a legitimate chance for the first time in his professional career. With that in mind, Huff is certainly making the most of his opportunity. As a result, he could be a major contributor in the Memphis Grizzlies returning to postseason contention in the competitive Western Conference.

Can the Grizzlies Return to the Western Conference Playoff Picture?

Last year, the injury bug plagued the Grizzlies in a huge way. So much so, the team ended up with a lottery pick. They turned that pick into center, Zach Edey, who has shown flashes of greatness himself. With Jaren Jackson and Ja Morant now back into the fold, Memphis has a chance to show why they were consistently a top-two seed in the Western Conference when healthy. They are 2-2 to start the year, but the season is still very young. All in all, this Memphis Grizzlies team still has enough talent to make some noise in not just the Western Conference, but the entire league.