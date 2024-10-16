Grizzlies Sign Guard Scotty Pippen Jr. to Multi-Year Contract

The Memphis Grizzlies are signing two-way guard Scotty Pippen Jr. to a standard, multi-year contract, sources informed ESPN’s Shams Charania on Tuesday. Memphis reached an agreement with Pippen’s representatives, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and agent Shy Saee.

Pippen, who turns 24 on Nov. 10, had a decent NBA summer league outing for the Grizzlies after finishing last season with the franchise. Through four preseason games this month, the 6-foot-1 guard has averaged 10.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 20.5 minutes per contest.

The @memgrizz today announced the team signed Scotty Pippen Jr. to a multi-year contract. pic.twitter.com/lpuIGo6NQ8 — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) October 15, 2024

Pippen went undrafted out of Vanderbilt in 2022 and joined the Los Angeles Lakers, spending most of the 2022-23 season with the G League South Bay Lakers. He rejoined South Bay ahead of the 2023-24 season prior to signing a two-way contract with the Grizzlies in January.

In 21 games (16 starts) with the Grizzlies during the 2023-24 season, Pippen averaged career highs of 12.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.7 steals, and 25.1 minutes per contest while shooting career bests of 49.3% from the floor, 41.7% from 3-point range, and 74.5% at the free throw line.

With the new deal, Pippen officially becomes the Grizzlies’ backup point guard to Ja Morant. After signing Pippen, the Grizzlies have one open roster spot remaining.

Pippen, the son of NBA Hall of Famer and Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, recorded career highs of 28 points and 10 assists with Memphis last season.

In September, Derrick Rose announced his retirement from the NBA after the veteran guard appeared in 24 games for Memphis in 2023-24. Rose’s exit paves the way for Pippen to secure a regular roster spot.

Unless Ja Morant and other veterans suffer major injuries again, Pippen probably won’t see the 25 minutes or so per game he played last season. He is expected to fill a smaller reserve role under coach Taylor Jenkins.

The Grizzlies finished 27-55 and failed to make the playoffs for the first time since 2020, with Morant and other starts injured for most of the season. Memphis has also not advanced to the conference semifinals since 2022.