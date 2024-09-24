Grizzlies Waive Veteran Guard Derrick Rose Upon His Request

The Memphis Grizzlies waived veteran point guard and former league MVP Derrick Rose, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. ESPN has since reported that Rose requested to be released from his contract.

Rose, who turns 36 on Oct. 4, had one season remaining on the two-year, $6.6 million contract he signed with the Grizzlies during the 2023 offseason. Rose played 24 games (seven starts) for the Grizzlies, averaging 8.0 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists.

The University of Memphis product was hindered by knee and hamstring injuries that limited him to a couple dozen of games in his first year with the Grizzlies. He never played more than five consecutive games during the season.

The Athletic earlier reported that Memphis is waiving Rose. League sources confirm that development, as it’s technically accurate. But the fact that the Grizzlies let Rose out of his deal is an important distinction. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) September 23, 2024

During an April interview with Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal, Rose said he intended to return for a 17th NBA season. Fans and reporters at the time assumed he would be doing so in Memphis.

“Yes, I’m coming back,” Rose said. “I talked to [general manager] Zach [Kleiman], I talked to coach. … This summer, it’s all about attacking my rehabs, my workouts and continuing to be disciplined.”

Rose has suffered several injuries throughout his NBA career. After receiving three All-Star selections and winning the 2010-11 MVP with the Chicago Bulls, he tore the ACL in his left knee during the 2012 NBA Playoffs. After sitting out the entire 2012-13 season, he finally made his return for 2013-14.

However, Rose suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee against the Portland Trail Blazers in November 2013. The Bulls later announced that Rose was out for the season, after undergoing a successful surgery.

In February 2015, it was announced Rose required another round of surgery on his right knee and was ruled out indefinitely. An exam and subsequent MRI confirmed a medial meniscus tear of the right knee. It was the same injury he sustained against Portland.

Through 723 career NBA regular-season games (518 starts), Rose has averaged 17.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 30.5 minutes per contest while shooting 45.6% from the floor, 31.6% from 3-point range, and 83.1% at the free throw line.

In the Grizzlies’ 117-104 loss to the Houston Rockets on Dec. 13, 2023, he recorded a season-high 19 points on 7-of-14 (50%) shooting from the field, 1-of-4 (20%) from deep, and four made free throws.