Hawks’ Dyson Daniels Makes NBA History

Dyson Daniels is already making an early case for Most Improved Player of the Year. The Atlanta Hawks guard has made NBA history in the first 10 games of the season. Needless to say, the New Orleans Pelicans are wishing they had the young wing’s services right now. In 10 games, Daniels has recorded 36 steals which is the most since Allen Iverson in 2003. The feats do not stop there for the third year point guard. He has also become the youngest player to log six or more steals in three straight contests. He joins three other players in league history to accomplish such a defensive milestone. As if that was not impressive enough, Daniels is now the only player in league history to have four more steals in four different games. Considering all of this, it is appearing that the Atlanta Hawks may gotten a steal in Dyson Daniels who was apart of the Dejounte Murray trade.

Dyson Daniels Looking Like an Up-and-Coming Star

Dyson Daniels’ Impact

In just his third season, Dyson Daniels is starting to realize his full potential. To start the year, he is averaging 14.3 points, a league-high 3.6 steals, and 4.3 total rebounds per game. The six-foot-eight guard is also tallying a defensive rating of 112, a defensive box plus/minus rating of +2.2, and a steals percentage of 5.1 percent. While some of Daniels’ numbers are not the splashiest, there are aspects of his game that benefit the team that do not show up on in the box score. He knows where to be at the correct times and has terrific defensive instincts, especially when it comes to jumping passing lanes. All in all, Dyson Daniels appears to have a bright future in the league.

Can he be a Foundational Piece for the Atlanta Hawks’ Future?

With the potential that Daniels has showed, the Hawks could have a piece they could utilize for the long-term future. Not to mention, he is a solid insurance plan if Trae Young is injured or eventually leaves in the future. As of November 13th, 2024, Atlanta has odds of +1,400 to win the Southeast Division per DraftKings. They are still trying to get out of NBA “no man’s land,” but appear to be headed in the right direction. Is Dyson Daniels the be all, end all answer to Atlanta’s issues? No. However, he has certainly provided a much-needed defensive element that will be beneficial going forward. If the start of this year is any indication, Dyson Daniels could be a future Defensive Player of the Year.