Hawks Promote Andrew Saltzman to President of Business Enterprise, CCO

The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena announced Thursday that they have promoted Andrew Saltzman to President of Business Enterprise and Chief Commercial Officer. Saltzman previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer for the team, as well as State Farm Arena.

When Saltzman served as the EVP and CRO, he was responsible for driving the local, regional, national, and international business opportunities for the Atlanta Hawks, State Farm Arena, and the club’s affiliate properties: the College Park Skyhawks and Hawks Talon Gaming Club.

In his new role as President of Business Enterprise and COO, Saltzman will add the responsibilities of unlocking new commercial opportunities and driving enterprise value through new strategic integrations, partnerships, and service agreements.

Saltzman will now oversee Hawks Ventures, the organization’s mission-driven venture fund committed to funding minority-led/underrepresented startups and finding strategic investments that can benefit the Hawks and and/or State Farm Arena businesses.

Atlanta Hawks promoted Andrew Saltzman to President of Business Enterprise, Chief Commercial Officer for future events

Additionally, Saltzman will also work to capitalize on owned and operated events, such as the first-ever Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival held at State Farm Arena prior to Super Bowl LIII.

With the Centennial Yards downtown district launching in 2025, and other major events such as the upcoming 2025 College Football National Championship and the FIFA World Cup 2026, Saltzman will have the opportunity to take advantage of these events to help drive revenue.

As the EVP and CRO, Saltzman sourced and negotiated the team’s multi-year jersey patch partnership with digital health company, Sharecare, Inc. Their success was highlighted when the deal won the NBA “Partnership of the Year” Award in 2017.

Prior to the Hawks, Saltzman served as CRO for PlayOn Sports and the NHFS Network. He was responsible for sales efforts to provide national opportunities for fully integrated high school sports marketing campaigns using traditional media, digital/sponsorship assets, community access, and content curation.

Moreover, Saltzman was previously President and Co-Founder of Big League Broadcasting and Sports Radio 790 The Zone. At the time, it was the most recognizable sports radio station in the nation.