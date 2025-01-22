Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 NBA draft, will sit out at least another week due to a strained left adductor, the team announced Tuesday.

Risacher, 19, already has missed three games with the injury, and Atlanta said in a statement that he’s “progressing in his rehabilitation and will be re-evaluated in approximately one week.”

Through 39 games (37 starts) this season, Risacher has averaged 10.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 23.7 minutes while shooting 40.3% from the field, just 28.1% from 3-point range, and 71.3% at the free throw line.

An @emoryhealthcare injury update: Zaccharie Risacher, who has missed the last three games due to a left adductor strain, is progressing in his rehabilitation and will be re-evaluated in approximately one week. His status will be updated as appropriate.



In Atlanta’s 121-116 win over the New York Knicks on Nov. 6, he recorded a career-high 33 points on 11-of-18 (61.1%) shooting from the floor, 6-of-10 (60%) from deep, and 5-of-9 (55.6%) at the foul line.

Additionally, the Frenchman grabbed a career-high nine rebounds at Boston on Nov. 12. He has posted seven games this season with at least 15 points scored.

The Hawks rookie has been performing well enough in his first year to impress head coach Quin Snyder.

“Zacch, they say has a really high ceiling. Growth isn’t linear. He’s had 31-point games, four-point games, I don’t even know. And honestly, that’s not to me what his developmental arc needs to look like,” said Snyder.

“He’s been a pleasure to coach; he’s a great teammate. The one thing people weren’t most aware of is his versatility on defense. He’s had to guard a lot of matchups.

“He guarded on the perimeter in the Eurocup and the French League, but we’ve asked him to do that in a lot of significant matchups. And he’s risen to the occasion on that. I think he’s having a heck of a year and looking forward to continuing to see him grow.”

After the NBA draft, Risacher agreed to a four-year, $57 million rookie-scale contract with the Hawks. In fact, he’s earning $12.6 million this season and is slated to make $13.2 million in 2025-26. His two team option years are worth $13.8 million (2026-27) and $17.4 million (2027-28).

The Hawks also recently got back fourth-year forward Jalen Johnson, their second-leading scorer (19.4 PPG), from a five-game absence due to shoulder inflammation.