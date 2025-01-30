Hawks trade rumors: Atlanta is reportedly willing to part ways with Bogdan Bogdanovic

Through 47 games in 2024-25, the Atlanta Hawks are 22-25. The team is 3-7 in their last 10 games and has lost six straight. As the trade deadline approaches, the Hakws could reportedly be active.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Hawks are willing to trade veteran Bogdan Bogdanovic. The NBA trade deadline is next Thursday, February, 6. Will the Hawks make a deal and trade away their three-point specialist?

Is Bogdan Bogdanovic going to be traded by the Hawks?

The Hawks are looking to move Bogdan Bogdanović, per @TheSteinLine “It has been known for some time that Atlanta is willing to trade veteran center Clint Capela, but league sources say that the Hawks have begun actively exploring the trade market for their own perimeter… pic.twitter.com/dkE43PzUYM — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 30, 2025



With the 27th pick in the first round of the 2014 NBA draft, Bogdan Bogdanovic was selected by the Suns. He played the first few years of his career in another professional league. On October 23, 2017, Bogdanovic made his NBA debut as a member of the Kings. For three seasons, the former first-round pick played for Sacramento. He averaged (13.5) points, (3.2) rebounds, and (3.5) assists per game with the Kings.

After three seasons with the Kings, Bogdan Bogdanovic signed with the Atlanta Hawks. The 2024-25 season in his fifth season with the team. Bogdanovic has played in 264 games for the Hawks and has made 96 starts. In 2023-24, Bogdanovic averaged a career-high (16.9) points per game. This season, he is averaging just (10.) points per game. That is the lowest of his career.

There are reports around the league that the Phoenix Suns could trade for Bogdan Bogdanovic. The 32-year-old might need a change of scenery to break out of the slump he’s been in this season. His (10.0) points per game is the eighth highest on the team in 2024-25. He has two years remaining on his contract extension with the Hawks.