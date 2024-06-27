Heat, Bam Adebayo Agree to Three-Year, $166 Million Extension

In a relatively surprising move, the Miami Heat have signed their All-Star center, Bam Adebayo, to a max extension. The details of the deal are for reportedly three years and $166 million. Adebayo was previously set to become a free agent in 2026 before this contract extension. Now, Miami has solidified their center at least through the 2028-29 campaign. Adebayo is coming off of two straight All-Star seasons and is already considered one of the best defensive big men in the league. While his offensive game leaves something to be desired at times, the Heat have at least one of the best rim-protectors for another three years.

Miami Heat Agree to Terms With Bam Adebayo on Max Extension

Bam Adebayo’s Impact

One could argue that Bam Adebayo is one of the most underappreciated stars in the league. He is not the flashiest offensively, but a Defensive Player of the Year award could be coming in the near future. Throughout his seven-year career, Adebayo has netted three All-Star appearances and five All-Defensive Team selections. He has also averaged 15.4 points, 0.9 blocks, 1.0 steals, 3.5 assists, and 8.7 total rebounds per game. The former Kentucky Wildcat also possesses a career defensive rating of 107 to go along with a career defensive box plus/minus rating of 2.6. Adebayo is also one of the most versatile defenders in the league. It should also be noted that his offensive role and production has gradually increased in the past few seasons. However, defensively is still where Adebayo earns his worth.

He can hold his own on in the frontcourt and also switch onto some of the quicker guards in the league and stay in front of them. To say Bam Adebayo fits the “Heat culture,” would be an understatement.

The State of the Miami Heat

There are many questions surrounding the future of Miami’s first option, Jimmy Butler. Butler wants to remain with the Heat. However, the feelings have not exactly been mutual. Many consider Adebayo’s extension an overpay and they could be right considering his offensive limitations. Despite this, the team knew they had to lock in one of the two stars for the foreseeable future. Especially if Miami and Butler cannot come to an agreement on a new deal. The team has also started to accumulate some young talent such as Jamie Jaquez. Heat president, Pat Riley, is always thinking ahead and this is another example of this fact. The Miami Heat are certainly going to be one of the most interesting teams in the NBA next season.