Heat Guard Dru Smith Out For Season With Torn Achilles Tendon

Miami Heat reserve guard Dru Smith suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon during Monday’s 110-95 win over the Brooklyn Nets, sources informed ESPN’s Shams Charania on Tuesday.

As Smith dribbled near the 3-point arc during a possession early in the second quarter, he lost the ball on a turnover and immediately fell to the court wincing in pain. Smith was escorted off the court to the locker room.

This injury comes shortly after the two-way guard made an incredible recovery from a torn ACL just over a year ago. His 2021-22 season with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, Miami’s G League affiliate, also ended early due to a knee injury.

“We have incredible deep respect for his journey and what he has to overcome,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said after Monday’s game. “I’ve been in the building all those times last year when nobody else was here and he was doing all the extensive treatment and rehab round the clock. He has incredible fortitude. You end up absolutely rooting for guys like Dru.”

Smith, who turns 27 on Monday, was averaging career highs of 6.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 19.1 minutes per game through 14 contests (one start) this season.

In Miami’s 121-114 loss to the Orlando Magic on Dec. 21, he recorded a season-high 14 points on 4-of-8 (50%) shooting from the floor, 2-of-4 (50%) from 3-point range, and 4-of-5 (80%) at the foul line.

Although Smith was playing well this season, it’s unlikely the Miami Heat will offer him a standard deal because of the team’s position against the luxury tax. The Missouri product has been waived and re-signed by the Heat four times in his three-year career.

One potential roster move for Miami would be signing free agent guard Dennis Smith Jr.

“I be thinking the Spurs, Minnesota, and Miami obviously, and I say them three I could come in and have the most impact,” Smith Jr. said on “The OGs” YouTube podcast with retired Heat legends Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller.

“Not even on all the work I’ve been putting in all summer, but if we went just off what I was doing last year, I think I could come in and make a real contribution, or the Lakers too.”

Terry Rozier was sidelined Monday with knee pain as well, but he could prove to be an asset for the Heat if he becomes a more consistent scorer. Spoelstra could also turn to Isaiah Stevens, who was called up on a two-way deal from the Skyforce.

In related news, the Heat are converting forward Keshad Johnson’s two-way deal into a standard two-year NBA contract, sources told Charania. Johnson has spent the season as a standout player for Sioux Falls, averaging 21.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.