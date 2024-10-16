Heat Star Tyler Herro’s Postgame Interview Interrupted By Fan Fight

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was more focused on a fight in the stands between fans at Kaseya Center than discussing his exhibition performance during a postgame interview, following Tuesday night’s 120-117 preseason win over the San Antonio Spurs.

During Herro’s postgame interview, Herro paused for a second when he witnessed the wild moment after the home squad secured the victory. Although preseason games are meaningless for most, a few spectators decided it was a night worth throwing hands for.

Tyler Herro got distracted by a fight in the stands 😂 pic.twitter.com/65UhkRP8Cs — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) October 16, 2024

According to TMZ Sports, the motive for the brawl remains unclear. Footage shows three guys throwing a slew of punches in the Kaseya Center seats, with a woman in a row above also getting involved by swinging at the group. The fight lasted at least 30 seconds before a handful of cops intervened.

One of the guys was shown getting tossed around and taken to the ground. Others were quickly restrained. Herro ended his postgame Q&A to weigh in on the fight.

“I’m sorry, I’m distracted by a fight up there,” Herro said after briefly talking about basketball. “This is crazy.”

The interviewer then cut their conversation short, saying, “Well, hopefully, that breaks up here soon. We’ll let you go, Tyler. Thank you so much for the time.”

Miami Heat star Tyler Herro recorded 14 points, four assists in 24 minutes against the San Antonio Spurs

Through two 2024-25 preseason contests, Herro has averaged 13 points, 2.5 points, 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals, and 19.5 minutes per game while shooting 45.5% from the floor and 26.7% from 3-point range.

Additionally, Herro said he’s been working on building team chemistry over the weekend.

Found the fight video. Herro wasn’t kidding 😳😳 (via IG: miamicertified) pic.twitter.com/oKECfQrOmx — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) October 16, 2024

“Yeah, it feels good just getting out there on the court with the guys just getting minutes, getting reps,” Herro said. “I think that’s the biggest, biggest thing at this point… [going] through the different things, spacing, where guys like to be, guys strength spots, and where they like the ball.

“So, we’ve been working at it for a couple weeks now, since Bahamas, since training camp started. … Everyone’s open to it so it’s good.”

The Heat host the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night and then visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday to conclude the preseason. Miami opens its 2024-25 season next Wednesday, Oct. 23 against the Orlando Magic.