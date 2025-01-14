Heat Trade Rumors: Jimmy Butler Reiterates Trade Demand

Miami Heat star forward Jimmy Butler reiterated to team president Pat Riley in a face-to-face meeting last week that he wants a trade, league sources informed ESPN’s Shams Charania on Tuesday.

Heat Trade Rumors: Jimmy Butler Told Pat Riley That He Will Not Sign A New Deal With Miami

Butler told Riley that he will not sign a new deal in Miami and intends to only use his $52 million player option in the offseason for 2025-26 as a trade maneuver, according to Charania.

Miami reportedly still has yet to find a suitable trade partner. Heat officials will meet later this week to discuss the best route with Butler, who requested a trade earlier this month, league sources added.

Following Miami’s 128-115 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 2, Butler indicated to the Heat that he would like to be traded. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra did not play Butler in the fourth quarter of either game that week.

“I want to see me getting my joy back playing basketball. Wherever that may be, we’ll find out here pretty soon,” said Butler, who scored nine points against the Pacers.

“I’m happy here off the court, but I want to be back to somewhat dominant, I want to hoop and I want to help this team win, and right now I’m not doing it.”

Miami Has Negotiated With Multiple Teams On Butler Trade Scenarios

The Heat suspended Butler on Jan. 3, saying in a statement, “Through his actions and statements, he has shown he no longer wants to be part of this team. Jimmy Butler and his representative have indicated that they wish to be traded, therefore, we will listen to offers.”

According to Charania’s report, Miami has engaged with multiple teams on Butler trade scenarios and have received offers but have been hesitant to negotiate further.

Riley has not shown an urgency in these talks, as the trade deadline approaches on Feb. 6.

Charania revealed on Christmas Day that Butler prefers a trade out of Miami, with the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, and Phoenix Suns listed as his desired destinations.

Heat Suspension Will Cost Butler $2.35 Million

Butler is in the final year of his three-year, $146.39 million contract. He’s earning $49 million this season and has a player option for 2025-26. His suspension is slated to cost him $2.35 million, or $346,543 for each game missed.

Through 22 games (all starts), Butler has averaged 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.2 steals, and 30.8 minutes per contest while shooting a career-best 55.2% from the field, 37.5% from 3-point range, and 78.8% at the foul line. He’s been selected to five All-NBA teams in his career, including three during his tenure in Miami.

Butler’s teams have made the playoffs in 12 of his 13 seasons, including the five previous campaigns with the Heat. He’s led Miami to two NBA Finals and one additional Eastern Conference finals.