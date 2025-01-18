The Toronto Raptors are reportedly interested in getting involved in a trade headlined by Miami Heat star forward Jimmy Butler as a third or fourth team, per Doug Smith of The Toronto Star.

Heat Trade Rumors: Raptors Have Expiring Contracts In Bruce Brown, Chris Boucher, And Davion Mitchell

According to multiple reports, the Raptors don’t want a 35-year-old Butler since they are currently undergoing a rebuild. However, sources have indicated that they would like to play a role if he is moved before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

Smith noted that the Raptors have valuable expiring contracts in Bruce Brown ($23 million), Chris Boucher ($10.8 million), and Davion Mitchell ($6.4 million).

Those contracts alone could make them ideal candidates to be a facilitator in a three- or four-team deal, while also receiving potential draft pick compensation.

Smith added that while the Raptors would prefer to not take on long-term money, they would “most assuredly” take some salary on for next season if the team receives additional draft assets.

While the Heat have been listening to trade offers for Butler, his $48.8 million cap hit is likely scaring away interested teams. There’s a chance that he could exercise his $52.4 million player option for next season as well.

Raptors Could Become That Third Team In A Potential Jimmy Butler Trade Involving The Suns

As for Butler’s 2024-25 salary, the Raptors could be the perfect team to play the role of facilitator in order for a team to trade for him. One team in particular is the Phoenix Suns.

Per a recent report from ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, sources close to Bradley Beal say he “has steadfastly maintained he wants to hold on to his no-trade clause, even if he ever approves a trade from Phoenix.”

If Beal decides to waive his no-trade clause, the Suns would be able to execute a blockbuster trade for Butler with help from a team like the Raptors. But the Suns now have only their 2031 first-round pick and the Denver Nuggets’ 2025 second-round pick for a future deal.

“Phoenix has also discussed using the one first-round pick it is still allowed to trade (2031) in various talks around trying to acquire Butler, multiple league sources told ESPN,” wrote Brian Windhorst.

A couple of days ago, Phoenix moved three second-round picks and received just one back in return in the Nick Richards trade with the Charlotte Hornets. Then there’s the possibility that Miami brass wants neither the Suns’ 2031 first-round pick nor Beal.