After the Miami Heat’s 128-115 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night, Jimmy Butler finally indicated to the Heat that he wants the team to trade him. This news comes a week after ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Christmas Day that Butler “prefers a trade out of Miami ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline.”

“I want to see me getting my joy back playing basketball. Wherever that may be, we’ll find out here pretty soon,” said Butler, who scored nine points against Indiana. “I’m happy here off the court, but I want to be back to somewhat dominant, I want to hoop and I want to help this team win, and right now I’m not doing it.”

Heat Trade Rumors: Warriors Would Acquire Jimmy Butler, While Heat Would Receive Cameron Johnson, First-Round Picks

Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey recently proposed an interesting three-team mock trade for Butler involving the Heat, Golden State Warriors, and Brooklyn Nets. Check out the details below.

Golden State Warriors Receive: Jimmy Butler and Jalen Wilson

Golden State Warriors Lose: Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II, Buddy Hield, Jonathan Kuminga, a 2025 first-round pick, and a 2027 first-round pick

Miami Heat Receive: Cameron Johnson, Buddy Hield, Jonathan Kuminga, Ziaire Williams, a 2025 first-round pick (via Golden State), and a 2027 first-round pick (via Golden State)

Miami Heat Lose: Jimmy Butler, Pelle Larsson, and a top-10 protected 2030 first-round pick

Brooklyn Nets Receive: Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II, Pelle Larsson, and a top-10 protected 2030 first-round pick (via Miami)

Brooklyn Nets Lose: Cameron Johnson, Ziaire Williams, and Jalen Wilson

Golden State losing Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II, Buddy Hield, Jonathan Kuminga, and future first-round picks to acquire Butler seems ridiculous — and it is — but it could pay dividends if Butler goes on to average 20-plus points a game in the Bay Area. That’s assuming Butler stays healthy, too.

However, the Dubs would be putting all their eggs in one basket with this move.

The Warriors have lacked offensive firepower since trading Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards in the 2023 offseason, and then Klay Thompson inking a three-year, $50 million contract with the Dallas Mavericks via a sign-and-trade in July.

Warriors Need Butler To Help Take Defenders Off Stephen Curry

Since winning the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, the Warriors have failed to finish with 50 or more wins, ending up with 44 victories in 2022-23 and 46 wins in 2023-24.

Injuries have been a significant factor to consider as well, but there’s still no doubt that Golden State could use an All-Star-caliber player like Jimmy Butler to help carry the offensive load.

Stephen Curry, who turns 37 in March, also needs a better supporting cast. Maybe Butler could become that 3-and-D player in Golden State’s rotation. Butler averaged 1.3 steals last season and is averaging 1.2 per game this campaign with the Heat.

Butler’s ball-handling and passing would free up Curry for more catch-and-shoot opportunities. His presence alone would assist in pulling defenses away from Curry’s 3-point attempts.

Heat Would Retain Tyler Herro, Nikola Jovic, And Bam Adebayo

Meanwhile, the Heat’s new core would consist of Tyler Herro, Cameron Johnson, Nikola Jovic, Buddy Hield, and Bam Adebayo. Coach Erik Spoelstra may decide to bring Jonathan Kuminga off the bench, if such a trade were to happen. It’s not a bad lineup, all things considered.

According to Bailey, the Heat are plus-8.1 points per 100 possessions when Herro, Adebayo, and Jovic are all on the floor without Jimmy Butler. In other words, Miami already has a solid foundation in place.

Note that Brooklyn wants multiple first-round picks in return for Cameron Johnson. For all we know, this three-team trade will not ever happen unless that demand is met.