Heat Trade Thomas Bryant To Pacers For 2nd-Round Pick Swap

The Miami Heat are trading veteran center Thomas Bryant to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for the Pacers swapping their 2031 second-round pick with the Heat, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Miami Heat center Thomas Bryant becomes trade-eligible for the Indiana Pacers on Sunday

Bryant becomes trade-eligible on Sunday. The Pacers entered the trade market in search for a backup center after losing big men Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman to torn Achilles tendons.

Per Spotrac, Bryant signed a one-year, $2.8 million contract with Miami during the offseason. The trade provides the Heat $4.7 million in tax savings, and the team is now $3.7 million below the second apron.

The Heat have 13 players signed to standard contracts and also have two weeks to sign a 14th player. Unless another trade is made, this move guarantees two-way guard Dru Smith his roster spot.

The Pacers scoured the trade market for a backup center after losing big men Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman to torn Achilles tendons. Bryant is in his eighth NBA season, averaging 4.1 points and 3.2 rebounds in 11 minutes a game this season. https://t.co/xxlWGC4QJx — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 13, 2024

The 6-foot-10 Bryant was selected 42nd overall by the Utah Jazz in the second round of the 2017 NBA draft out of Indiana University—Bloomington. However, he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers a month later.

Bryant, 27, appeared in 15 games with the Lakers during his rookie 2017-18 season. He then played four years (2018-22) for the Washington Wizards before splitting the 2022-23 campaign with the Lakers and Denver Nuggets.

Thomas averaged 4.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 11.5 minutes per game with Miami this season

In Washington’s 149-146 triple-overtime win against the Phoenix Suns on Dec. 22, 2018, he recorded a career-high 31 points on all 14 field goal attempts and three free throw attempts without missing a shot.

With the Lakers, the New York native matched his career best at Portland on Jan. 22, 2023, when he finished 12-of-15 (80%) shooting from the floor, 4-of-5 (80%) from deep, and made all three foul shots.

Through 277 career NBA regular-season games (138 starts), Bryant has averaged 9.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 18.3 minutes per contest while shooting 59.3% from the field, 35.5% from 3-point range, and 77.3% at the free throw line.

In 10 games with the Heat this season, he averaged 4.1 points, 3.2 boards, and 11.5 minutes per contest while shooting 42.9% from the floor and 35.3% from beyond the arc.

The Pacers also recently waived 7-foot-2 big man Moses Brown, who inked a free agent deal last month. The UCLA product is in his sixth NBA season after averaging 18.5 points and 13.5 rebounds with the Westchester Knicks, the New York Knicks’ G League affiliate.

Indiana is now $126,526 below the tax and has 15 players on standard contracts.