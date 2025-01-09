Heat’s Jimmy Butler amid NBA trade rumors: ‘I still think I’m in my prime’

Jimmy Butler is currently serving a seven-game suspension, issued by his own team for “multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team.” As the player won’t be able to boost his trade value as he waits in the sidelines, he’s convinced he still has plenty to give to any team willing to strike a deal for him.

The 35-year-old recently told the press that he believes he’s still playing some of the best basketball of his career. “I still think I’m in my prime if I’m being brutally honest,” he told The Washington Post’s Ben Golliver.

“Now, as this coffee life takes off, I’m going to be in here daily making coffee, enjoying the vibes and letting everybody see and know that it’s not a gimmick. This is my passion, and it’s going to be my passion even when I’m done playing,” the veteran assured.

Do you agree that Jimmy Butler is still in his prime? pic.twitter.com/XEFLnhCC1e — Royce Morgan (@PTSportsFix) January 8, 2025

In spite of his bold statement, the forward’s stats this 2024-25 campaign aren’t really reflections of a player in his prime. In fact, Jimmy is putting up his worst numbers in over a decade, currently averaging 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 22 games as the Heat have gone 17-17.

Butler was even struggling in his past two performances, in which he scored only 9 points against Indiana last week, and then repeated another nine against New Orleans. Both games were his first two matches since he returned on December 20.

The All-Star told his team he doesn’t want to be traded out to certain clubs, while insiders believe he wishes to land in Phoenix

According to reports by Chris Haynes, the Heat star isn’t going to re-sign with just any club, as the Grizzlies recently showed interest in him but the player then reacted by dissing the opportunity.

Memphis reportedly “received word that Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has no interest in being traded there,” which in a way is a warning that he won’t stay there past this summer.

Brian Windhorst also shared his take on the matter. “We have a big problem here,” het said on First Take. “Jimmy Butler isn’t going to extend with [just] any team, and so because teams know that, they’re offering the Heat right now the poo-poo platter. There is only one team that is ready to pay Jimmy Butler exactly what he wants, and that is the Phoenix Suns.”

The NBA insider then added: “And you know why that’s fascinating? Because of the [28] other teams that are out there that could trade for Jimmy Butler, the team that [Butler wants to go to], which is Phoenix, is the team that has the hardest time trading for him.”