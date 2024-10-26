Hornets’ Brandon Miller Out At Least A Week With Glute Injury

Charlotte Hornets second-year forward Brandon Miller will miss at least a week because of a strained left glute. Miller, who turns 22 on Nov. 22, sat out the second half of the Hornets’ 110-105 victory at Houston to open the season.

Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller will be reevaluated in a week after suffering a strained left glute

The Hornets said Friday night before their 125-120 loss at Atlanta that Miller would be reevaluated in a week. It is insinuated that Charlotte’s No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 draft will sit out at least three games.

This means Miller will miss home games against the Miami Heat on Saturday and versus Toronto on Wednesday. He could potentially make his return in next Friday’s game against the Boston Celtics.

INJURY UPDATE: @hornets guard Brandon Miller left Wednesday’s game at HOU with a L Glute Strain. He is listed as OUT tonight in ATL and will be reevaluated in a week https://t.co/KS1MqzmH81 — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) October 25, 2024

In Miller’s absence, the Hornets will give more playing time to Tre Mann, Cody Martin, and Seth Curry.

Miller finished third in NBA Rookie of the Year voting last season after averaging 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 32.2 minutes per game in 74 appearances (68 starts).

Miller became the third-fastest Hornets rookie to reach 1,000 career points last season

During Charlotte’s 118-111 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 27, 2024, he made a career-high seven 3-pointers, tying the franchise rookie record for most in a single game.

That same month, Miller scored his 1,000th career point in his 60th career game against the Phoenix Suns. He became the third-fastest Hornets rookie to reach the mark behind only Alonzo Mourning (53 games) and Larry Johnson (55 games).

Hornets first-year coach Charles Lee said “a total team effort” would be needed to win games in the week ahead without Miller. “He brings a lot on both sides of the floor.”

Charlotte played without starting center Mark Williams in its season opener

In Charlotte’s season-opener at Houston, Miller recorded six points, one rebound, one assist, and a steal in nearly 11 minutes of action. He shot 2-of-4 (50%) from the field and drained a 3-pointer as well.

While at Atlanta, the Hornets were also without starting center Mark Williams. The 7-footer has a strained tendon in his left foot. Charlotte has suffered one other major injury woe over the past two seasons.

LaMelo Ball, arguably the team’s best player, has played only 58 of 164 games the past two seasons because of ankle injuries. However, he scored 34 points against Houston in his first game since January.