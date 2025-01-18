Hornets’ Brandon Miller Out Indefinitely With Ligament Tear in Wrist

The Charlotte Hornets announced Friday that second-year forward Brandon Miller will be out indefinitely due to a torn ligament in his right wrist. Miller sustained the injury during the Charlotte’s 117-112 win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

An MRI revealed a tear to the scapholunate ligament

However, it’s unclear when the injury occurred during that game. Miller was able to play 33 minutes, finishing with 20 points on 8-of-18 (44.4%) shooting and three 3-pointers. An MRI revealed a tear to the scapholunate ligament in his wrist.

Nick Smith Jr. took Miller’s spot in the starting five against the Bulls. Head coach Charles Lee is expected to shuffle players in his lineup moving forward from one game to the next.

“That definitely hurts,” Hornets guard LaMelo Ball said of the injury. “I was in the same kind of situation, my rookie year, or sophomore, whatever. I know how he feel, we just always have his back, watch out for him.

“He with the whole squad. That’ll help a little. I remember my situation, being with, around the guys, that’s yeah. I know it’s tough times though.”

Charlotte Hornets star forward Brandon Miller is averaging career highs of 21 points, 4.9 rebounds

Miller, the No. 2 pick in last year’s NBA draft out of Alabama, is averaging career highs of 21 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.1 steals this season, but he has only appeared in 27 games (all starts) because of injuries.

In Charlotte’s 123-121 win over the Detroit Pistons on Nov. 21, he recorded a career-high 38 points on 15-of-26 (57.7%) shooting from the floor and 8-of-12 (66.7%) from beyond the arc.

Through 101 career NBA regular-season games (95 starts), the Tennessee native has averages of 18.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 32.7 minutes per contest while shooting 42.8% from the field, 36.6% from the field, and 83.7% at the free throw line.

Miller also finished third in Rookie of the Year voting and was named a 2024 NBA Rising Star.

Charlotte has been unable to maintain an above-.500 record this season even when Miller has been healthy. At 10-28, the team currently holds the fifth-worst record in the NBA.

The Hornets can set a season-high with three straight wins if they are able to beat the Dallas Mavericks at Spectrum Center on Monday. Charlotte has a 46% chance of defeating the Mavs in that matchup, according to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index.