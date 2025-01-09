Hornets-Lakers Game Postponed Due To Los Angeles Wildfires

The NBA postponed the Los Angeles Lakers’ home game against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday amid several massive wildfires burning across the greater Los Angeles area.

NBA has not announced a makeup date for the Hornets-Lakers game

Thursday marks the second straight day that a game scheduled to be played in downtown Los Angeles has been postponed. The NHL’s Los Angeles Kings were also slated to host the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night.

The NBA has not yet announced a makeup date for the Hornets-Lakers game.

“The entire NBA family sends its thoughts and support to the community of Los Angeles during this challenging time,” the league said in a statement.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/RxOO2OS6lU — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 9, 2025



“We are grateful for the thousands of local firefighters and first responders who have demonstrated enormous bravery. Our prayers remain with those affected by the unimaginable devastation caused by the wildfires.”

Three major fires were burning in areas of the vast Los Angeles metroplex following two days of high winds. A major threat broke out Wednesday evening in the Hollywood Hills, but fires had been contained by Thursday morning.

Palisades wildfires are already the most destructive in Los Angeles’ history

According to The Associated Press, about 180,000 people are under evacuation orders, and the fires have destroyed approximately 45 square miles (117 square kilometers). That’s comparable to the size of San Francisco.

The Palisades wildfires are already the most destructive in Los Angeles’ history. The August Complex wildfires in 2020 had burned a total of 1.03 acres, or 1,614 square miles (4,180 square kilometers).

However, while over five people have been killed by the Palisades wildfires, firefighter Diana Jones was the only person killed in the August Complex wildfires, which started by lightning strikes.

Lakers coach JJ Redick, who resides in Palisades, said Tuesday before his team’s game in Dallas that members of his family were among those forced to evacuate their homes.

“I just want to acknowledge and send thoughts and prayers to everyone in the Palisades right now. It’s where I live. My family and my wife’s family, my wife’s twin sister, they’ve evacuated. I know that a lot of people are freaking out right now, including my family,” Redick said.

“And from the sound of things with the winds coming tonight, I know a lot of people are scared. So, I just want to acknowledge that. Thoughts and prayers for sure. I hope everybody stays safe.”