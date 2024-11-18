Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball was slapped with a $100k fine following a homophobic remark in a postgame interview.

The 23-year-old made an ‘offensive and derogatory’ comment following Charlotte’s 115-114 win at home over the Milwaukee Bucks.

When speaking to Hornets sideline reporter Shannon Spake postgame, Ball was questioned on the team’s strategy to stop the Bucks’ two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The player replied by saying: “We loaded up, no homo,” which sparked controversy for its anti-gay nature and led to Ball being handed the NBA’s maximum fine.

WATCH: LaMelo Ball fined $100k following anti-gay ‘no homo’ remark

LaMelo Ball fined by NBA $100,000 for saying “No Homo” during a post game interview

pic.twitter.com/nMgzTjij7B — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 18, 2024

On Sunday following the Hornets’ defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Ball spoke to the media for the first time since the incident to address it and offer his apologies.

“Before we get started, I just want to address the comment yesterday. I really didn’t mean anything and don’t want to offend anybody. I’ve got love for everybody, and I don’t discriminate.”

Charlotte‘s rookie head coach Charles Lee confirmed he had spoken to the player, who he described as ‘very apologetic’ and determined to be a better person.

“As an organization, that is obviously not something we condone. Our standards and what is required of our players in the environment we create is really important to us.

“I spoke to Melo and he’s obviously very apologetic. From what I’ve seen since I’ve been around him, he loves everyone. He’s a joy to have around the facility and it’s not typically how he operates. He and I talked about the seriousness of the situation and how he needs to conduct himself going forward.”

According to the best online betting sites, Ball is among the betting favorites to win the Most Improved Player award – priced at +750 behind the Jalen duo of Johnson and Williams.

Ball is enjoying a terrific start to the season, recording the third-best points per game (29.7) and ranking second in three-pointers made (60) behind only Anthony Edwards.

He leads the NBA in fourth quarter points and looks a certainty to make his second All-Star appearance later this season.