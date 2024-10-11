Hornets’ Seth Curry Buys Foxcroft Mansion For $6.4M

Charlotte Hornets guard Seth Curry and his wife, Carrie, purchased a newly built 9,426-square-foot home on Sept. 6 for $6.4 million, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records.

The mansion has seven bedrooms and three half bathrooms. Built and designed by Hestia Designs in 2023, the brick home was bought by an entity tied to the homebuilder for $1.8 million in July 2022.

Amy Peterson with Allen Tate Realtors represented the builder. Calvin Mitchener with Corcoran HM Properties represented the buyer. The home was first listed for $7.7 million on Nov. 9, 2023.

However, the price then changed to $6.995 million on March 13, 2024, and dropped again to $6.75 million on May 30. In other words, based on the property history, the Currys likely negotiated a cheaper offer.

According to the Realtor.com listing, the home features two laundry rooms, a gym, a theater, a chef’s kitchen with adjacent wet bar and scullery, a primary suite with a spa-like bathroom and a large closet, a dog and mud room, and game rooms.

$6.4 million mansion of Seth Curry also has covered patios, an outdoor kitchen, and a pool and spa

Additionally, the 0.7-acre lot has covered patios, an outdoor kitchen, and a pool and spa. A porte-cochere leads to an attached and detached garage with three total spaces.

Per Jenna Martin of the Charlotte Business Journal, the $6.4-million sale is one of the most expensive on record in Canopy MLS this year for both Charlotte and Mecklenburg County. An estate in Quail Hollow sold for $6.86 million.

Meanwhile, former Charlotte Checkers owner Michael Kahn’s Providence Road mansion sold for $8.4 million as well. A Cornelius dwelling on Lake Norman sold for $8.7 million as well.

Of course, a waterfront mansion set a record in the region with its $11.5 million sale.

Seth Curry, 34, was acquired by the Hornets in February through a trade with the Dallas Mavericks. In fact, he was re-signed by the team in July on a one-year, veteran’s minimum contract.

Furthermore, the Hornets start the regular season on Oct. 23 at the Houston Rockets. Their first home game at Spectrum Center is on Oct. 26 against the Miami Heat.

Curry is the younger brother of Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry.