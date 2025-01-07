How Nikola Jokic Became One Of League’s Best 3-Point Shooters

Winning MVP over and over wasn’t enough, Nikola Jokic is now one of the best outside shooters in the league.

The Serbian is second in the league in scoring at 31.5 points per game, third in rebounding at 13.0 per game, and second in assists at 9.7 per game.

We have long known of Jokic’s ability to put up well-rounded numbers. What we haven’t seen is Jokic shoot the ball the way he is this season.

Nearly halfway through the season, Jokic is making 47.3 percent of his three-point attempts, putting up nearly five shots from beyond the arc per game.

As detailed in a feature by Tony Jones of The Athletic, Jokic made three-point shooting a priority because of his struggles shooting in last season’s playoffs. He shot 33.3 percent in the first round against the Lakers and then 22.9 percent in the second round against the Wolves.

After taking a 3-2 series lead against the Wolves, despite being very good overall, Jokic was just 2-for-16 on his three-point attempts in Games 6 and 7.

Stojakovic’s Guidance

No, no that Stojakovic. Nuggets assistant Ogi Stojakovic is the man Jokic turned to in order to upgrade his outside shot.

“I think it helps you so much when you are able to shoot the ball at a high level,” Jokić told The Athletic. “It helps you build. It gives you another thing that defenses have to respect on your game. If you can shoot the ball, teams are going to have to guard you differently, and that helps. It helps yourself, and it helps the team.”

The main change that’s been made this season is starting his shooting motion higher so as to use less legs on the jumper.

“What we like is that he’s taking less energy to shoot the ball,” Stojaković said. “He’s shooting the ball closer to his body. After the Olympic games, we realized that we needed to clean up his mechanics. He shoots it better now. It’s a cleaner shot, and it’s more confident.”

Jokic Still Needs Help

Despite all the gaudy numbers Jokic is putting up, Denver’s season is yet to truly take off at 20-14 and just a half-game ahead of the seventh-seeded L.A. Clippers.

Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray have had injury issues throughout the season while Michael Porter Jr.’s name has been a central focus in trade rumors.

Russell Westbrook has actually come on strong as a starter but more is needed if this Jokic season is to get the support it deserves.