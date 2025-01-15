How to watch 76ers vs Knicks: Date, time, TV channel & live stream

Both the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks look to bounce back from defeats in Wednesday’s clash at the Wells Fargo Center.

How to watch 76ers vs Knicks

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks

NBA betting sites favor the Knicks as 6.0-point favorites on the road.

76ers vs Knicks injuries

Philadelphia 76ers injury report

G Kyle Lowry (right hip sprain; out), C Joel Embiid (left foot sprain; out), F Paul George (right ankle soreness; out), C Andre Drummond (left toe sprain; out), F Caleb Martin (right groin sprain; out), G Tyrese Maxey (left hand sprain; out), F Kenyon Martin Jr (left foot stress reaction; out), G Jared McCain (left knee meniscus surgery; out for season)

New York Knicks injury report

G Jalen Brunson (right shoulder soreness; probable), C Karl Anthony-Towns (thumb sprain; questionable), C Jericho Sims (back spasms; questionable)

76ers vs Knicks preview

The Philadelphia 76ers are in one hell of a hole at the minute – the majority of their rotation is on the sidelines with injury, as has been the case all season long, and they’re not even in the Play-In picture with a 15-23 record.

Nick Nurse’s side have lost each of their last three outings and last night’s starting five against the Oklahoma City Thunder consisted of Reggie Jackson, Eric Gordon, Kelly Oubre Jr, Guerschon Yabusele and Ricky Council.

Six-point underdogs seems flattering and as the Knicks also enter Wednesday’s match-up off the back of a loss, you’d expect them to dominate this clash – but it all depends on the availability of Jalen Brunson and Karl Anthony-Towns.

Maxey and George could re-enter the lineup for Philadelphia, but it’s no certainty by any means and regardless of what group they can throw out onto the floor, they’ll be up against it throughout.

The Knicks are in a good spot in the Eastern Conference, trailing only the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics – and they boast one of the most well-rounded starting units in the league which offers a bit of everything.