How to watch 76ers vs Lakers

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers

Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers 📅 76ers vs Lakers game date: Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 📺 TV channel(s): TNT, Max, and Spectrum SportsNet

📺 TV channel(s): TNT, Max, and Spectrum SportsNet

🎲 76ers vs Lakers game odds: 76ers +4.0 (-110) | Lakers -4.0 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Lakers as 4.0-point favorites on the road as per the latest BetOnline odds.

76ers vs Lakers injuries

Philadelphia 76ers injury report

F KJ Martin (foot; out), F Caleb Martin (hip; out), C Andre Drummond (toe; out), C Joel Embiid (knee swelling; out), F KJ Martin (foot; out), G Jared McCain (ACL; out), F Paul George (finger; out), F Guerschon Yabusele (knee; probable).

Los Angeles Lakers injury report

G Bronny James (G League; out), F Rui Hachimura (calf; questionable), G Gabe Vincent (knee; questionable) G Jalen Hood-Schifino (hamstring; out), F Christian Wood (knee; out)

76ers vs Lakers preview

There is just no end to Philadelphia’s injury crisis this season, with Paul George the latest star to be ruled out after picking up an injury to his finger on Sunday afternoon.

Tyrese Maxey is still continuing to provide a positive spark for the Sixers though, scoring a combined 60 points in his last two games with Philly winning back to back against the Cavaliers and Bulls.

With another weak team expected to start on Tuesday night the Lakers can be confident of a win on the road but having upset their last two opponents, the Sixers will be anything but an easy win at Wells Fargo Center.

The LA Lakers are also rolling with a win streak right now and after four on the bounce they have found themselves just two wins behind the Nuggets in the West.

Anthony Davis had a historic game on Monday night against the Hornets, finishing with 42 points and 23 rebounds in one of his most dominant performances ever.

Tuesday’s game is the third match on LA’s road trip this week and with a tired squad they are bound to give Philadelphia a chance, but it is hard to see the Lakers losing.