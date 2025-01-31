The Sixers are looking to continue their good recent run in the league on Friday night when they come up against an out of sorts Nuggets side that has lost three in a row – see how to watch a 76ers vs Nuggets live stream here.

2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Philadelphia 76ers vs Denver Nuggets

76ers vs Nuggets game date: Friday, January 31, 2025

Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV channel(s): Altitude, ESPN, NBCS-PH

🎲 76ers vs Nuggets game odds: 76ers +9.0 (-110) | Nuggets -9.0 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Nuggets as 9.0-point favorites on the road as per the latest BetOnline odds.

76ers vs Nuggets injuries

Philadelphia 76ers injury report

F KJ Martin (foot; out), F Caleb Martin (hip; out), C Andre Drummond (toe; out), C Joel Embiid (knee swelling; out), G Jared McCain (ACL; out), F Paul George (finger; out).

Denver Nuggets injury report

F Vlatko Cancar (knee; out), C DaRon Holmes II (ACL; out).

76ers vs Nuggets preview

The Philadelphia 76ers have turned their luck around in the league during the last week, with four wins on the bounce throwing the team back into the playoff conversation.

Despite their good run recently, injuries remain a hot topic of conversation in Philadelphia and Paul George will again be absent on Friday night with a finger injury still troubling the nine-time All Star.

Without his usual teammates on the floor, Tyrese Maxey has been exceptional for the Sixers lately, averaging 29.1 points per game through January in by far his best month of the season so far.

The Denver Nuggets are in desperate need of a win this week having lost their last three in a row with a shock from the Bulls sandwiched between losses to the Knicks and Timberwolves.

Scoring points hasn’t been the problem for Denver lately, with their defense needing work after conceding 120+ points for four games in a row.

The Nuggets have a clear injury report coming into Friday’s game and their roster depth should prove to be too much for Philadelphia, who may see their win streak finally come to an end.