The Philadelphia 76ers (15-26, 14-27 ATS) are visiting the Denver Nuggets (26-16, 21-20-1 ATS) on Tuesday night.

How To Watch 76ers vs. Nuggets Free Live Stream

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Philadelphia 76ers @ Denver Nuggets

Philadelphia 76ers @ Denver Nuggets 📅 76ers vs. Nuggets Game Date: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado 📺 TV Channel(s): TNT, truTV

76ers vs. Nuggets Game Odds: 76ers +13.5 (-110) | Nuggets -13.5 (-110)

76ers vs. Nuggets Injuries

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

C Andre Drummond (toe; questionable) | C Joel Embiid (foot; out indefinitely) | SG Jared McCain (meniscus; out for the season) | SF Caleb Martin (hip; out) | PG Kyle Lowry (hip; out) | PF Guerschon Yabusele (knee; questionable) | PF Paul George (groin; questionable) | PF KJ Martin (foot; out indefinitely)

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

SF Peyton Watson (head; probable) | PF DaRon Holmes II (Achilles; out for the season) | PF Vlatko Cancar (knee; out indefinitely)

Game Preview

Philadelphia hits the road against Denver looking to end its three-game road losing streak and six-game skid. The 76ers are 9-13 on the road, and the Sixers have a 6-16 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The 76ers are 2-8 in their last 10 games, averaging 108.2 points, 37.6 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 8.3 steals, and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field.

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 26.4 points per game and also leads the Sixers in assists (5.8) and steals (2.0). Paul George is third in scoring at 17.2 PPG and Jared McCain is fourth with 15.3 PPG.

George has missed the last two games with a groin injury, Guerschon Yabusele has missed two straight games with a knee injury, and Andre Drummond sat out Sunday’s loss at Milwaukee due a toe injury. George, Yabusele, and Drummond are all questionable on the injury report.

As for the Nuggets, the Western Conference contender is 12-8 in home games this season. Denver is ascending after a slow start, winning six of its last seven and dominating at Miami and Orlando over the weekend.

Nikola Jokic continues to make a case for a fourth MVP award. Jokic entered Monday ranked third in the NBA in scoring (30.1), third in rebounding (13.2), and second in assists (9.9).

Additionally, the Nuggets are 7-3 in the past 10 contests, averaging 117.2 points, 47.7 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 7.3 steals, and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the floor.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Denver has an 87.5% chance of defeating the Sixers. Philadelphia is 0-5 in its last five meetings with a Western Conference opponent, while the Nuggets are 8-1 in their past nine games played on a Tuesday.