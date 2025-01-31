How To Watch Bucks vs. Spurs: Date, Time, TV Channel, & Live Stream

The Milwaukee Bucks (27-19, 22-23-1 ATS) are visiting the San Antonio Spurs (20-24, 21-23 ATS) on Friday night; the game date, time, TV channels, and free live stream are featured here. NBA betting sites show the Bucks as 3-point favorites on the road, according to the latest BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Bucks vs. Spurs

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Milwaukee Bucks @ San Antonio Spurs

Milwaukee Bucks @ San Antonio Spurs 📅 Bucks vs. Spurs Game Date: Friday, January 31, 2025

Friday, January 31, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Frost Bank Center | San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center | San Antonio, Texas 📺 TV Channel(s): NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass 💻 Free Bucks vs. Spurs Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Bucks vs. Spurs Game Odds: Bucks -3 (-110) | Spurs +3 (-110)

Bucks vs. Spurs Injuries

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

SF Khris Middleton (ankle; probable) | PF Bobby Portis (personal; out) | SG AJ Green (quad; questionable) | PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee; probable)

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

SF Sidy Cissoko (concussion; questionable) | SF Riley Minix (shoulder; out for the season)

Game Preview

The Bucks are 9-12 in road games and now head into the Alamo City for the finale of a four-game road trip. In Milwaukee’s 125-112 loss to the Trail Blazers in Portland on Tuesday, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 39 points on 17-of-24 shooting and added 12 rebounds and five assists.

That was only the Bucks’ third loss in their past 12 games. Milwaukee is 7-3 in its last 10 games, averaging 119.9 points, 45.4 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 5.8 steals, and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field.

The Bucks won the first meeting with the Spurs this season, defeating San Antonio 121-105 in Milwaukee on Jan. 8. Damian Lillard led Milwaukee in scoring with 26 points, while Antetokounmpo added 25 points and 16 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Spurs are aiming to end their five-game home losing streak. San Antonio has gone 12-12 in home games this season. The team is 2-8 over its past 10 games and has fallen to a season-low four games under .500.

Friday’s matchup is the second of a three-game homestand for the Spurs that ends Saturday when they host the Miami Heat. San Antonio will then not see its home court until March 2, with 10 of its next 12 contests on the road and two others in Austin, Texas.

The Spurs are 1-4 in their last five meetings with an Eastern Conference opponent, and they’re 1-5 in their past six games. Milwaukee is 6-2 in its last eight games played this month.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Spurs hold a 59% chance of defeating Milwaukee. The Bucks are 3-10 against the spread in their past 13 games against San Antonio.