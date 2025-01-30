How to watch Cavaliers vs Hawks: Date, time, TV channel & live stream

The Cleveland Cavaliers will look to extend their lead at the top of the East on Thursday night as they welcome the Atlanta Hawks to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

How to watch Cavaliers vs Hawks

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks 📅 Cavaliers vs Hawks game date: Thursday, January 30, 2025

Thursday, January 30, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse | Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse | Cleveland, Ohio 📺 TV channel(s): TNT, truTV, Max

TNT, truTV, Max 💻 Free Cavaliers vs Hawks game l ive stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Cavaliers vs Hawks game odds: Cavaliers -10.5 (-110) | Hawks +10.5 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Cavaliers as 10.5-point favorites at home as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Cavaliers vs Hawks injuries

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report

F Dean Wade (knee; out), G Darius Garland (rest; questionable), G Sam Merrill (illness; questionable), F Isaac Okoro (shoulder; questionable), G Caris LeVert (wrist; questionable).

Atlanta Hawks injury report

G Bogdan Bogdanovic (personal; out), C Clint Capela (back; out), G Trae Young (hamstring; questionable), F Jalen Johnson (shoulder; out).

Cavaliers vs Hawks preview

The Atlanta Hawks are looking to end a six game losing streak on Thursday night, but they are coming up against the worst team they could face during a difficult run.

After missing out with a hamstring injury in a loss to the Timberwolves Trae Young was able to return to the lineup on Monday night, but again Atlanta struggled against the Rockets.

Things went from bad to worse for the Hawks during the week in terms of injuries though, as Jalen Johnson was ruled out for the remainder of the season with a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

The Cleveland Cavaliers on the other hand are about as healthy as can be and they have had the luxury of being able to rest stars such as Darius Garland without it effecting their results.

After an uncharacteristic three game losing streak last week, the Cavaliers got back on track with back to back dubs against Miami and Detroit.

With the Boston Celtics struggling for form recently, Cleveland have a chance to move six wins clear at the top of the East with a win on Thursday.