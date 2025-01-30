NBA

How to watch Cavaliers vs Hawks: Date, time, TV channel & live stream

Oliver Taliku
Oliver Taliku Sports Editor

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on www.sportslens.com and www.thesportsdaily.com.

Updated3 mins ago on January 30, 2025

The Cleveland Cavaliers will look to extend their lead at the top of the East on Thursday night as they welcome the Atlanta Hawks to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.  

How to watch Cavaliers vs Hawks

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

  • 🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks
  • 📅 Cavaliers vs Hawks game date: Thursday, January 30, 2025
  • 🕙 Tip-off: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse | Cleveland, Ohio
  • 📺 TV channel(s): TNT, truTV, Max
  • 💻 Free Cavaliers vs Hawks game live stream: Jazz Sports
  • 🎲 Cavaliers vs Hawks game odds: Cavaliers -10.5 (-110) | Hawks +10.5 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Cavaliers as 10.5-point favorites at home as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Cavaliers vs Hawks injuries

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report

F Dean Wade (knee; out), G Darius Garland (rest; questionable), G Sam Merrill (illness; questionable), F Isaac Okoro (shoulder; questionable), G Caris LeVert (wrist; questionable).

Atlanta Hawks injury report

G Bogdan Bogdanovic (personal; out), C Clint Capela (back; out), G Trae Young (hamstring; questionable), F Jalen Johnson (shoulder; out).

Cavaliers vs Hawks preview

The Atlanta Hawks are looking to end a six game losing streak on Thursday night, but they are coming up against the worst team they could face during a difficult run.

After missing out with a hamstring injury in a loss to the Timberwolves Trae Young was able to return to the lineup on Monday night, but again Atlanta struggled against the Rockets.

Things went from bad to worse for the Hawks during the week in terms of injuries though, as Jalen Johnson was ruled out for the remainder of the season with a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

The Cleveland Cavaliers on the other hand are about as healthy as can be and they have had the luxury of being able to rest stars such as Darius Garland without it effecting their results.

After an uncharacteristic three game losing streak last week, the Cavaliers got back on track with back to back dubs against Miami and Detroit.

With the Boston Celtics struggling for form recently, Cleveland have a chance to move six wins clear at the top of the East with a win on Thursday.

