The top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers (34-5, 27-12 ATS) in the Eastern Conference are visiting the No. 1-ranked Oklahoma City Thunder (33-7, 27-13 ATS) in the West on Thursday night. NBA betting sites show the Thunder as 2-point favorites at home, according to the latest BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Cavaliers vs. Thunder Free Live Stream

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Cleveland Cavaliers @ Oklahoma City Thunder

📅 Cavaliers vs. Thunder Game Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025

🕙 Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. ET

🏟 Venue: Paycom Center | Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

📺 TV Channel(s): TNT, truTV

🎲 Cavaliers vs. Thunder Game Odds: Cavaliers +2 (-115) | Thunder -2 (-105)

Cavaliers vs. Thunder Injuries

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

SG Ty Jerome (illness; questionable)

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

PF Chet Holmgren (hip; out) | PG Nikola Topic (ACL; out for the season) | SG Ajay Mitchell (toe; out) | C Isaiah Hartenstein (calf; out indefinitely)

Game Preview

Of course, the Cavaliers are 14-3 on the road and 2-1 as an underdog this season. Cleveland is 9-1 in its last 10 games, averaging 123.8 points, 44.2 rebounds, 31.3 assists, 7.2 steals, and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. The Cavs are also 13-4 ATS away as well.

More importantly, the Cavaliers are the only team to beat the Thunder in the past four weeks, posting a 129-122 victory in Cleveland on Jan. 8 to open the two-game season series.

Evan Mobley is also among the top NBA Most Improved Player candidates. He’s averaging a career-high 19.0 points per game along with 2.9 assists and 1.4 blocks through 37 contests (all starts), while shooting 57.7% from the floor and career bests of 42.9% from beyond the arc and 77.3% at the free throw line.

In Cleveland’s 116-102 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Dec. 7, he recorded a career-high 41 points on 16-of-23 (69.6%) shooting from the field, 6-of-8 (75%) from deep, and 3-of-4 (75%) at the foul line.

Additionally, Oklahoma City is aiming to continue its six-game home winning streak. The Thunder have gone 17-2 at home. Oklahoma City is 28-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the odds-on favorite to win his first MVP award. Through 39 games (all starts), he’s leading the NBA right now in points per game (31.4), points (1,224), field goals (431), field goal attempts (817), free throws (282), win shares (8.6), and defensive win shares (3.1).

Furthermore, this matchup features two of the NBA’s best offenses and defenses. The Cavaliers lead the league with a 121.3 offensive rating, while the Thunder are sixth at 115.7.

However, Oklahoma City leads the league in defensive rating at 102.9, with not one single team even close to reaching that mark. Cleveland has a 110.8 defensive rating, tied for eighth.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Cavaliers hold a 50.9% chance of defeating the Thunder at OKC. Cleveland is 2-4 in its past six road games at Paycom Center. The Thunder have covered the spread in each of their last six home games.