How To Watch Celtics vs. Mavericks: Date, Time, TV Channel, & Live Stream

The Dallas Mavericks (24-21, 22-22-1 ATS) are hosting the Boston Celtics (31-14, 18-27 ATS) on Saturday afternoon; the date, time, TV channels, and free live stream are featured here. NBA betting sites show the Celtics as 8-point favorites on the road, according to the latest BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Celtics vs. Mavericks

2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Boston Celtics @ Dallas Mavericks

Celtics vs. Mavericks Game Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Tip-off: 5:30 p.m. ET

Venue: American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas

TV Channel(s): ABC

Celtics vs. Mavericks Game Odds: Celtics -8 (-110) | Mavericks +8 (-110)

Celtics vs. Mavericks Injuries

Boston Celtics Injury Report

PG Derrick White (knee; questionable) | PF Drew Peterson (concussion; probable)

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

SF Naji Marshall (illness; out) | C Dwight Powell (hip; out) | SG Jaden Hardy (ankle; questionable) | SG Klay Thompson (ankle; questionable) | SG Dante Exum (wrist; questionable) | C Dereck Lively II (ankle; out indefinitely) | PG Luka Doncic (calf; out indefinitely)

Game Preview

The reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics are 16-6 in road games this season. However, Boston is just 5-5 in its last 10 games, averaging 109.8 points, 45 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.6 steals, and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field.

Furthermore, the Celtics will try to avoid losing back-to-back games for the second time this season. Boston suffered a 117-96 devastating loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. It was Boston’s fifth game in seven nights, and based on the final margin, it was the team’s worst loss of the season.

The C’s are notorious for bouncing back after a loss. The only time they lost consecutive games this campaign was Dec. 23 at the Orlando Magic (108-104) and Dec. 25 against the Philadelphia 76ers (118-114).

On the other side, the Mavericks are 13-9 at home this season and are coming off an impressive road victory over the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder (36-8). Dallas handed the Thunder only their third home loss of the season.

Spencer Dinwiddie led the Mavs in scoring with 28 points. Kyrie Irving finished with 24 points, while P.J. Washington added 22 points and 19 rebounds. Dallas has been without Luka Doncic for nearly a month because of a left calf strain.

“Now we got to build on that consistency,” Irving said after the win. “The last few games, we have not been as consistent as we’d like. [It was a] gutsy win.”

Additionally, the Mavericks are 4-6 in their past 10 contests, averaging 110.1 points, 43.4 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.7 steals, and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the floor.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics hold a 74.4% chance of defeating the Mavs on the road. The Celtics are 8-1 in their last nine meetings with Dallas and 17-2 in their past 19 matchups with a Southwest Division opponent.